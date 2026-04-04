Rapper Trick Daddy shut down at AKA conference

Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) leaders say a Rapper performance by Trick Daddy fell short of expectations at the 73rd South Atlantic Regional Conference. The AKA regional director to shut it down before the night could continue.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. South Atlantic Regional Director Tiffany Moore Russell addressed attendees in a written message after the Friday night incident. In the statement, Russell said the region had contracted with Trick Daddy, a rapper from Miami, to perform selected songs after its Step and Stroll Competition.



According to Russell, the organization met several times with the artist and his team before the event. She said those conversations covered detailed expectations, including attire, language, and specific songs. Russell said those requirements were ultimately ignored.

AKA leader says performance crossed the line

Russell made clear that the issue was not minor. She said the language, lyrics, and comments made by Trick Daddy during the performance were “not acceptable.”



She also said she personally ended the performance because of what she described as disrespect toward the organization and its brand.

That response underscored the seriousness of the moment. It also signaled that sorority leadership believed the performance had moved far outside the boundaries that had been established in advance.

Russell did not specify which lyrics or comments led to the decision. She also did not detail how long the performance lasted before it was stopped. But her statement left little doubt that AKA leadership saw the situation as a breach of trust.

Step teams praised after Trick Daddy controversy

In her message, Russell shifted focus back to the women who had participated in the competition. She said the step teams represented the creativity, discipline, and excellence that make the sisterhood proud.



She added that she regretted the performance detracted from that experience.



Russell also thanked her “sisters” for extending grace and for continuing to uphold the standards of dignity associated with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the South Atlantic Region.



That language suggests the organization is working to center the event on its members rather than on the controversy itself.

Statement aims to reassure attendees

The message appeared directed to women attending the 73rd South Atlantic Regional Conference and served as both an apology and an explanation. Russell emphasized that the decision to stop the show was made to protect the organization’s image and standards.



At this point, no public response from Trick Daddy was included in the statement. There was also no mention of whether additional action would be taken involving the booking.



Still, the message from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. leadership was firm. The sorority says it set expectations and when those expectations were not met, and the performance was ended.

Trick Daddy responds

Trick Daddy had a response of his own.



“Anybody in there that was saddity and sanctified should not have been in there once I grabbed that MF’in mic,” he said in a 10 minute long video. “…Ain’t no clean versions. For any future MF that wants to book me, ain’t no clean version. I don’t know about a clean version.’