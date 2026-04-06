Carrie Everett, former Miss NC and HBCU student, passes at 22

Carrie Everett, the former Miss North Carolina and an HBCU student at North Carolina Central who broke new ground during her historic reign, has died after a battle with a rare and aggressive form of gastric cancer.

Her family confirmed that Everett passed away Monday morning. She was known across North Carolina and beyond for her grace, talent, and determination. Everett made history in 2024 when she became the first Miss North Carolina to attend an HBCU, earning the crown while a student at North Carolina Central University.

A Seattle native, Everett was a vocal performance major at NCCU and planned to graduate in 2027. Her rise on the pageant stage made her a symbol of possibility for HBCU students, especially young women who saw themselves reflected in her journey.

“I can be the first but not the last,” Everett previously told CBS 17. “I want young women from all over the state and throughout the country attending HBCUs that this opportunity is for them.”

Carrie Everett used her platform to widen access, encourage HBCU students

Everett’s story was never just about winning a title. It was also about opening doors.

When she first emerged on the statewide pageant scene, she spoke openly about the financial challenges of competing. She said she had only $40 in her pocket when she signed up to compete, but support from her community helped carry her forward.

“You have to pay for gowns and the miscellaneous purchases, but my community surrounded me and backed me,” Everett said after her victory.

She used her year in the spotlight to encourage more girls from different backgrounds to pursue scholarship opportunities through pageantry. Everett also promoted her community service initiative, We Need Equity to Build Communities, while calling for more accessibility within the organization.

“We are advocating for recruiting more girls from different backgrounds into this organization,” she said. “I am advocating for wardrobe classes funding for accessibility in this organization.”

A public fight marked by faith and courage

Everett was diagnosed with metastatic signet ring cell carcinoma in July 2025 while visiting family in Seattle. Even after receiving the diagnosis, she continued to speak with faith and purpose.

“This is happening for a reason, and God has allowed me to use my voice to give a voice to others,” Everett said during her fight.

Her death is a painful loss for the NCCU community, the pageant world, and those inspired by her historic HBCU path. But her legacy remains clear. Carrie Everett showed that representation matters, and she made sure the door she opened would stay open for others.