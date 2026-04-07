Son of NBA legend gets basketball offer from an HBCU

JJ Crawford, one of the top young basketball prospects in the country and the son of NBA legend Jamal Crawford, has received a scholarship offer from North Carolina Central University (NCCU).

The offer adds another milestone to the already impressive early career of the 15-year-old guard, who is quickly becoming a name to watch nationally.

Thanks to Coach Moton and the NC Central staff for offering me! #13AGTG pic.twitter.com/TWQ3Uxk6tt — JJ Crawford (@JJ1Crawford) March 30, 2026

JJ Crawford’s Offer List Continues to Grow

North Carolina Central joins an already impressive list of programs that have extended early offers to Crawford.

According to 247Sports, his current offers include:

Arizona State

Kansas

Missouri

Oregon

Rutgers

USC

Washington

San Francisco

For a player still early in his high school career, the national reach of these programs highlights just how advanced his development is—and how closely college staffs are tracking his long-term potential.

North Carolina Central’s involvement places the Eagles among the first HBCU programs to officially enter his recruitment, positioning them early in what could become a highly competitive process.

A Rising Star with Elite Pedigree

Crawford’s development has been on full display at the highest levels of youth basketball. Most recently, he participated in the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp, where he competed against some of the best young players in the country.

During the camp, Crawford showcased:

Smooth perimeter shooting

High-level composure

Strong basketball IQ

Confidence beyond his years

His performance stood out among elite competition, reinforcing why college programs are already tracking his progress closely.

“It means a lot to me to play against the best players in the world… to see where I’m at,” Crawford told the USA Basketball website.

A Unique HBCU Connection in Indianapolis

There was also a subtle but meaningful HBCU connection tied to Crawford’s weekend.

The USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp in Indianapolis (April 2–6) took place at the same time and in the same city as the NCAA Final Four and the 2026 HBCU All-Star Game, which used an Indianapolis hotel as its official headquarters. Both the All-Stars and the Junior National Team stayed at the same hotel, crossing paths in the lobby as both programs shuffled players on and off chartered buses all weekend.

During that weekend, Jamal Crawford was spotted at the hotel supporting his son, who was participating in the USA Basketball minicamp.

The overlap created a unique moment where two pipelines of Black basketball excellence—elite grassroots development and HBCU culture—shared the same space in Indianapolis.

Learning from an NBA Great

Jamal Crawford is a 20-year NBA veteran and three-time Sixth Man of the Year. While the connection brings attention, it’s clear JJ is carving out his own path.

Jamal has openly praised his son’s development, noting that JJ is ahead of where he was at the same age—particularly in shooting and mental approach.

“He’s way sharper mentally than I was… and he can really shoot it better than I could at that age,” Jamal Crawford said.

The father-son relationship goes beyond basketball, with Jamal emphasizing character and personal growth just as much as on-court success.

Why North Carolina Central’s Offer Matters

North Carolina Central, a proud HBCU program with a strong basketball tradition, stepping in early is significant and on brand. In 2021 Moton offered a scholarship to Bronny James, son of NBA All-Time leading scorer LeBron James.

For NCCU, this offer shows a continued commitment to recruiting elite talent even if acceptance seems unlikely. Especially considering that the Eagles’ basketball program has a non-existent NIL budget. But confidence is in high supply in Durham.

For Crawford, it’s another validation of his trajectory—and likely just a part of the first wave of offers still to come.