Former HBCU Head Coach, NFL Star Named Big Ten Assistant

Tyrone Wheatley’s coaching journey has come full circle. The former NFL first-round pick and HBCU football head coach is heading back to the Big Ten — this time as Illinois’ running backs coach under Bret Bielema.

Illinois officially announced Wheatley’s hiring on February 16, adding an accomplished running back developer to its football staff.

But this isn’t just another assistant coaching move.

It’s a reminder of how the HBCU and Power Four coaching worlds often intersect — and how experience at both levels continues to matter.

From HBCU Head Coach to Big Ten Assistant

Wheatley most recently served as head coach at Division II Wayne State (2023–25). Before that, he led Morgan State, an HBCU football program in Baltimore, from 2019–21, navigating one of the most unstable stretches in the program’s recent history.

At Morgan State, Wheatley inherited a rebuilding project. The Bears went 5–18 during his tenure, including a pandemic-shortened 2020 season that was canceled entirely.

Still, his time in Baltimore wasn’t defined strictly by wins and losses.

Wheatley leaned heavily into recruiting beyond traditional pipelines. He used his NFL credibility and Big Ten pedigree to connect with players. Wheatley also emphasized personal development and stability, given that the program had cycled through five head coaches in seven years before his arrival.

He left Morgan State in 2022 to rejoin the NFL as running backs coach for the Denver Broncos.

Now, he returns to the Big Ten — the conference where he built his name.

One of the Big Ten’s All-Time Greats

Before he ever wore a headset, Tyrone Wheatley was one of the most dominant players in conference history.

At Michigan, he rushed for 4,187 yards and 53 touchdowns. He won the 1992 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award and earned three straight All-Big Ten selections.

His Rose Bowl performance in the 1993 season remains legendary — 235 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 15 carries.

He later became the 17th overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. Over a 10-year career with the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders, Wheatley rushed for nearly 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns, appearing in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Few assistants entering the Big Ten carry that kind of playing résumé.

A Proven Developer of NFL Backs

If Illinois is betting on development, the numbers support it.

Wheatley has coached Leonard Fournette (1,000-yard rusher in Jacksonville), Melvin Gordon, Latavius Murray, C.J. Spiller, Fred Jackson, and three straight 1,000-yard rushers at Syracuse.

During his first stint with Michigan (2015–16), the Wolverines posted back-to-back 10-win seasons and ranked among the conference’s best rushing attacks.

In Jacksonville, he helped the Jaguars lead the NFL in rushing yards during their 2017 AFC Championship run.

Simply put: when Wheatley coaches running backs, production follows.

Why This Move Matters

For Illinois, this hire strengthens a staff that continues to blend NFL experience with Power Four credibility.

For Wheatley, it represents a return to the conference where he became a household name.

And for HBCU observers, it’s another example of how coaches with experience leading Black college programs remain firmly in the national coaching pipeline.

Tyrone Wheatley’s path — from NFL star to HBCU football head coach to Big Ten assistant — reflects the layered reality of modern coaching careers.

It’s not always linear. But it’s rarely accidental.

Illinois believes his experience translates.

Now he gets the opportunity to prove it — again — in the Big Ten.