Chris Paul retires from NBA but his HBCU legacy endures

Future Hall of Famer and HBCU graduate Chris Paul has announced his retirement from the NBA. This closes a 21-year career as one of the league’s top point guards after being waived by the Toronto Raptors.

The 12-time All-Star played for seven franchises and finished among the all-time leaders in assists and steals.



While those numbers will headline national news, Paul’s HBCU footprint has grown into a major part of his public legacy.

Chris Paul played at Wake Forest, but got his degree at Winston-Salem State University. (Photo courtesy: WSSU Photography)

WSSU graduate

Paul played his college ball at Wake Forest from 2003 through 2005. But strengthened his hometown connection by enrolling at Winston-Salem State University, his hometown HBCU in North Carolina.



He completed a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and participated in commencement ceremonies in December 2022. The moment drew attention across sports media and offered a visible example of returning to finish a college journey.

Establishing HBCU events

In recent years, Paul also helped elevate HBCU athletics through events, partnerships, and content projects tied to Black college history.



His involvement included the HBCU Tip-Off, which brought additional marketing and national television exposure to participating programs. Paul has repeatedly used NBA weekends and public appearances to wear HBCU gear and direct audiences back to those schools.



That visibility helped normalize HBCU branding in mainstream basketball spaces and kept the conversation active beyond February and homecoming season.

What’s next for Chris Paul?

As Paul moves into retirement, he is expected to remain influential through the Chris Paul Family Foundation and his media work. Who knows, maybe he’ll be a coach or an athletic director?



Whatever the future holds, his most lasting wins may be the doors he opened for HBCU storytelling alongside his NBA excellence.