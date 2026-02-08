WSSU women thump FSU in hostile environment

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — The C.E. Gaines Center at WSSU has been a Mecca for HBCU basketball for years. Saturday against Fayetteville State was a reminder of why.

The WSSU women exorcised some blue demons on the hallowed court in the stuffy 2,500 seat facility with a resounding 50-36 win over FSU. It was WSSU’s first win against the two-time defending CIAA champions since 2022.

Fittingly, it was senior Jakaiya Mack who led the way for WSSU. She finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals to lead her time to a critical win as it took control of the CIAA South.

“It’s not over, but, it felt good to get a dub,” Mack said after the game. “I’ve been fighting with this team for a long time — since I’ve been here. So I just felt like today was more of a mental thing.”

WSSU’s defense was just as stifling as the temperature in the venerable 50-year old gym, which reached capacity in the second quarter. FSU shot just 22 percent from the field for the game and hit more free throws (13) than field goals (11).

WSSU crowd was a factor from start to finish

What the boxscore doesn’t show is how intense the atmosphere was. And how influential the crowd was from start-to-finish. Both teams felt it, particularly in the first and final quarters. FSU had more turnovers (seven) than shot attempts in the first 10 minutes. And three of its six shots resulted in missed layups. It got all five of its points first quarter points at the free throw line.



And the WSSU women fed off the crowd.



“The support from the Ramily, it’s insane,” sophomore guard Alana Biosse said. “Like coming back out at the five minute mark in the warmups and seeing everybody like, cheering you on — the feeling is unmatched.”

The game stayed chippy from start to finish. Not that it was surprising given the emphatic celebration of Fayetteville State in its 72-58 win at home. And the back-and-forth from fans on social media over the 12 days between games.



WSSU head coach Tierra Terry admitted that it was a very intense game with spillover from January.

“There was emotion from the first time because, you know, they did some stuff that we weren’t a fan of after the game. So, I’m just not big on retaliating. Like — that’s how you handle things — that’s how you do things. But just trying to teach them, that’s part of that mental toughness. Sometimes you don’t need to respond. Because we have a big goal in mind to keep the big goal in mind, you have to stop worrying about that type of stuff.”

Historic season continues as CIAA Tournament nears



The Rams, ranked 19th in Division II, improved to 19-2 overall and 10-1 in the CIAA. The Broncos dropped to 15-3 on the season, 9-2 in CIAA play.



The two teams could meet again in the CIAA Tournament. But one thing is for sure: the WSSU women are in the midst of a historic season. Saturday’s win means it is now two away from tying the program’s all-time mark. And three from a new record.

“Like coach said before the game,” Biosse said, “we’re the main attraction.”