J.Cole pulls up at HBCU where he sold his first CD

J. Cole has always shown love to the HBCU world and he made a nostalgic stop at North Carolina A&T on Saturday night.



The Fayetteville native surprised North Carolina A&T students by pulling up just one day after releasing his long-awaited album The Fall-Off. His nostalgic and impromptu visit that quickly drew a crowd across campus.



Cole hinted at the stop earlier in the evening on social media. He tied the visit to a full-circle memory from his early grind. He recalled that the first time he ever sold physical copies of a full project on his own was during North Carolina A&T Homecoming. He sold The Come Up for $1 out of the trunk. Saturday he said he was headed to Greensboro again to try to sell a few copies of The Fall-Off that night.

Word of HBCU visit spread fast

By the time J.Cole arrived, the energy was already building. Video from local outlet WFMY News 2 described the crowd as “thousands of students.” They gathered for a chance to see the Grammy-winning rapper as his late-night stop became part of the album rollout buzz.



Another clip shared from the scene showed Cole speaking directly to fans on campus. Students (and others) pressed in close as he addressed the crowd during the unexpected appearance.



For North Carolina A&T, the moment landed as more than just a celebrity sighting. The nation’s largest HBCU campus had one of the biggest stars of hip-hop’s modern era pull up on its campus.

Without a formal stage, ticket, or announcement— it felt like a nod to the culture of HBCU life. The word spreads fast, the community shows up faster, and a regular night can turn historic in minutes.

J.Cole remains grounded



For J.Cole, it also fit the themes he’s leaned into while discussing The Fall-Off—a project framed as a major statement and, potentially, a closing chapter. Releasing the album and then returning to an HBCU campus where he once sold CDs out of his car created a real-time contrast between “then” and “now.”