HBCU Wrestler Can Sing Then Throw You

Delaware State women’s wrestling is still in its infancy. However, Louise Juitt is already helping shape this HBCU’s identity. Confidence, competitiveness, and comfort in big moments have defined her debut season so far.

As one of the first athletes signed to launch the Hornets’ historic program, Juitt arrived with expectations. From the beginning, she embraced the responsibility of being a foundational piece at an HBCU building something new.

A moment before the first whistle

That leadership was clear at Delaware State’s home opener. Before competition began, Juitt sang the national anthem. The moment set the tone for a night centered on pride, history, and visibility for women’s wrestling at an HBCU.

The crowd was engaged before the first match even started.

Action that followed the anthem

Minutes later, Juitt backed it up on the mat. Competing at 145 pounds, she finished her bout in just 30 seconds. The match-ending sequence included a five-point throw that brought the crowd to its feet.

The moment became one of the defining highlights of the night. In simple terms, she can sing to you first, then kick your butt. That mix of poise and power has quickly made her one of the faces of the Hornets’ inaugural season.

A debut season built on presence

Throughout her first collegiate year, Juitt has paired results with leadership. She has produced early wins in both tournament and dual competition. At the same time, she has helped set standards in a locker room still adjusting to Division I expectations.

Her influence has extended beyond the scoreboard. Teammates have followed her example in preparation, focus, and competitiveness.

Why she matters to a new program

Juitt represents continuity for a program being built from the ground up. She serves as a bridge between the long-term vision of the coaching staff and the daily work required to establish culture.

For a first-year HBCU program in a rapidly growing sport, that presence matters.

Delaware State’s debut season has been about more than wins and losses. It has been about moments, belief, and setting a foundation. Already nationally ranked No. 17 at 145 pounds, Juitt has shown that the Hornets are not just building for the future. They are competing on the national stage right now.