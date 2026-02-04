Former HBCU Standout Lands NFL Coaching Role With Steelers

The path from an HBCU football locker room to an NFL coaching staff is rarely linear. For Ramon Chinyoung Sr., it has been deliberate, steady, and earned. Chinyoung, a former Southern University standout, has been named the running backs coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The hire marks another milestone in a coaching ascent that began at an HBCU and climbed through Texas high school football before reaching the NFL.

His journey highlights a growing truth across the sports landscape. HBCU football programs don’t just produce players. They produce elite football minds.

We have named James Campen offensive line coach, Jahri Evans assistant offensive line coach, Ramon Chinyoung Sr. running backs coach, Adam Henry wide receivers coach, and Tom Arth quarterbacks coach.https://t.co/7mI1YshkPS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 2, 2026

From Southern University to the Sidelines

Before he wore an NFL headset, Chinyoung anchored the offensive line at Southern University from 2007 to 2010. He was a four-year letterman, collected two First-team All-SWAC honors, and added First-team All-Louisiana recognition in 2009.

Leadership defined his collegiate career. After his senior season, Chinyoung earned invitations to the HBCU Bowl and the Winn-Dixie Gridiron Classic. He started both all-star games and served as a team captain in the HBCU Bowl.

Those moments offered early signs of his coaching future.

After college, Chinyoung briefly pursued professional playing opportunities. That path included a stint with the Arizona Rattlers of the Arena Football League. Soon after, he turned his focus to coaching.

Chinyoung entered coaching through Texas high school football, where he spent 10 seasons shaping programs and developing linemen.

At Westfield High School in Houston, he helped guide the Mustangs to a 96–15 overall record. The team posted a 58–1 mark in district play and finished first every season during his tenure. Westfield also reached the playoffs five straight years.

Later, as head coach at Fort Bend Willowridge High School, Chinyoung led the Eagles to the 2020 Texas high school football playoffs. His success established him as both a technician and a culture builder.

College and NFL staffs took notice.

Breaking Into the NFL

Chinyoung joined the NFL in 2022 as an offensive quality control coach with the Denver Broncos. The role marked his first step onto a professional coaching staff.

He moved to the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 and quickly climbed the ladder. Dallas promoted him to assistant offensive line coach in 2025 after two seasons in a quality control role.

The results followed.

Under Ramon Chinyoung’s guidance, the Cowboys transformed their run game. After ranking 30th in yards per carry in 2024, Dallas jumped into the NFL’s top 10 in 2025. The team averaged 4.59 yards per rush and finished ninth in rushing offense.

Dallas also ranked second in total offense and posted the lowest three-and-out percentage in the league. Young linemen developed quickly, even after the retirement of All-Pro guard Zack Martin.

Tyler Smith earned another Pro Bowl nod, while rookies Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe logged significant snaps. The offensive line didn’t regress. It evolved.

A New Role in Pittsburgh

Now in Pittsburgh, Chinyoung takes on his first role as a full NFL position coach. He joins Mike McCarthy’s Pittsburgh Steelers staff as running backs coach, entering the 2026 season.

The move reflects league-wide confidence in his football IQ. It also signals trust in his ability to develop players beyond his offensive line background.

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s a strategic hire. For HBCU football, it’s another milestone.

Chinyoung’s rise reinforces a message HBCU football has delivered for decades.

Elite coaching talent can come from anywhere. It can come from the SWAC. It can come from Southern University. And it can reach the NFL through preparation, development, and results.