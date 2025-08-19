HBCU Wrestling: Delaware State Signs First-Class Recruits

Louise Juitt Set the Tone for Delaware State

When Delaware State made history by becoming the first HBCU to launch a Division I women’s wrestling program, it needed a cornerstone. Enter Louise Juitt, a nationally ranked wrestler from Missouri. Juitt, an Olympic hopeful and the No. 3 wrestler in the nation at 140 pounds, was the first official recruit in school history.

Her decision to sign with Delaware State was more than just a commitment—it was a statement. Juitt’s résumé includes a Missouri state record for career wins by a female wrestler and honors as the Kansas City Star’s Female Student-Athlete of the Year .

A Wave of Talent Follows Juitt

Once Juitt joined the fold, the momentum was undeniable. Coach Kenya Sloan and the Hornets staff went to work, securing commitments from a diverse group of recruits ready to make history.

Mariyatta Idriss — Welcomed as a versatile competitor expected to play a big role immediately

— Welcomed as a versatile competitor expected to play a big role immediately Milena Chavarria — A tough recruit from Huntsville with a reputation for grit.

— A tough recruit from Huntsville with a reputation for grit. Juliana Diaz — A Fargo and NAIA National Champion transfer from Orlando, Florida, hailed as a “game changer” .

— A Fargo and NAIA National Champion transfer from Orlando, Florida, hailed as a “game changer” . Chanelle Alburg — Oklahoma state champion and USA Wrestling All-American, projected for the 124-pound class.

— Oklahoma state champion and USA Wrestling All-American, projected for the 124-pound class. Kylee Gaddy — New Jersey standout known for her pin-heavy style and competitive edge at 135 pounds.

— New Jersey standout known for her pin-heavy style and competitive edge at 135 pounds. Christina Lisboa — A 235-pound force from Pennsauken, NJ, who racked up 21 pins in high school competition.

— A 235-pound force from Pennsauken, NJ, who racked up 21 pins in high school competition. Jehieli Velez-Almodovar — Tennessee state champion at 235 pounds with a dominant 33–9 record.

Coach Sloan’s Vision for Delaware State

Head coach Kenya Sloan made it clear that Juitt’s arrival wasn’t just about wins, but about culture. “She’s the one who will set the tone for our program. Not only her wrestling, but her attitude will set the tone for what Hornet Wrestling will be,” Sloan told HBCU Gameday (HBCU Gameday).

For Sloan, the recruiting class isn’t just about building a roster—it’s about laying the foundation for Delaware State to be a trailblazer for other HBCUs.

Why This Recruiting Class Matters

In just a few months, Delaware State has built a roster that can compete on the national stage. The Hornets are proving that when an HBCU invests in women’s wrestling, top talent is ready to respond.

The impact is bigger than sports. It’s about representation, opportunity, and breaking barriers. DSU’s recruiting class signals that Delaware State isn’t just entering women’s wrestling—it’s aiming to make history.