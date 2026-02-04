HBCU QB raising money for spinal cord surgery

The HBCU community is rallying behind an injured Grambling State quarterback. Sophomore Czavian “Zae” Teasett is embarking on his most difficult challenge yet: a long road to recovery following a life-altering spinal cord injury. The Baton Rouge native became a focal point of SWAC headlines last year when he made the rare transfer from Southern University to its bitter rival in North Louisiana. Now finds himself in an intensive rehabilitation process that has the entire “GramFam” and the wider sports world in his corner.



The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of the 2025 Las Vegas HBCU Classic against Jackson State. After a 9-yard scramble for a first down, Teasett remained motionless on the turf of Allegiant Stadium. In a scene that sombered the celebratory atmosphere of the HBCU weekend. The young signal-caller was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Despite the injury, the Grambling State sideline found the strength to secure a 26-24 victory, a win head coach Mickey Joseph later called “bittersweet,” noting that the team would trade the trophy for Teasett’s health in a heartbeat.



Teasett was having a breakout season prior to the accident, recording over 1,200 passing yards and 10 touchdowns while proving to be a dual-threat leader. Now, he has moved into the “comeback” phase of his journey.

HBCU fans, supporters rally around QB



To assist with the rising costs of inpatient care, medical modifications for his home, and accessible transportation, his family has launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Support Zae’s Rehabilitation.” The initiative has already seen a massive outpouring of support, proving once again that the bonds within the HBCU landscape transcend the white lines of the football field.



The Tigers’ program remains focused on supporting the Scotlandville Magnet High School alumnus through this “life-changing” event. Joseph has emphasized that while the football world waits for his return, the priority is Zae the person, not just Zae the player. As he continues his treatment away from home, the strength of Grambling State and the collectivespirit of the HBCU community remain his greatest teammates.

How You Can Support:

To contribute to Czavian Teasett’s medical and rehabilitation fund, you can visit his verified GoFundMe page.