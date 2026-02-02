HBCU Wrestlers Dominate in First Ever Home Opener

When the band played “Neck” , an HBCU staple, after Delaware State won its first contested bout, the reaction inside the gym made the moment unmistakable for wrestling.

This was not just the first home meet in Delaware State University women’s wrestling history. It was a clear signal of how the program intends to exist — visible, supported, and fully embraced within HBCU culture.

In a landmark tri-meet featuring Wilkes University and McDaniel College, Delaware State dominated Wilkes to open the afternoon. Later, the Hornets closed the event with a 38–5 win over McDaniel, completing a historic first day at home.

Wrestling, Reimagined Through an HBCU Lens

Wrestling is often staged in gyms, where whistles and screaming fans and footwork lead the way. Sunday at Delaware State felt different from the start.

A band, dancers, and cheerleaders in the stands, creating an atmosphere more commonly associated with basketball season. When Delaware State secured its first contested victory, the band played “Neck,” shifting the energy in the building and setting a tone that stayed consistent throughout the afternoon.

Head coach Kenya Sloan said the moment exceeded expectations.

“Today was awesome,” Sloan said. “It was more than I had hoped for, but I think everything that the athletes deserved and what the spectators deserved.”

Setting the Tone Against Wilkes

Delaware State controlled the opening match against Wilkes, establishing pace early and responding well to the environment. The Hornets wrestled with confidence, feeding off the crowd and settling quickly into the moment.

Sloan said that response was intentional.

“They were dominant,” Sloan said. “That was the goal, right? Put on a show for our home fans, for the girls to feel special when they’re at home.”

Each win reinforced a growing sense of ownership over the mat — something the program had not experienced before.

Closing the Tri-Meet With Authority

Delaware State carried that momentum into the final match against McDaniel.

After a double forfeit at 103 pounds, the Hornets won eight consecutive contested bouts, building separation with a mix of falls and decisive victories. At 145 pounds, Louise Juitt ended her bout in just 30 seconds. Her five-point throw brought the crowd to its feet and reflected the confidence Delaware State wrestled with throughout the day.

Sloan credited her team’s execution and attentiveness.

“Everyone showed up to the mat,” she said. “There were honestly few mistakes made by everyone, and they made good adjustments from what they heard from the coaching corner.”

A Moment That Bridged HBCU Wrestling Generations

For Kirwyn Adderley, the afternoon carried personal meaning.

Adderley, a former HBCU All-American, watched as one of his former wrestlers, Juliana Diaz, competed for Delaware State — a connection that underscored the long-term impact of Sunday’s event.

“Oh, I enjoyed it,” Adderley said. “The ladies did very well. Got a chance to wrestle.”

Asked about the significance of seeing wrestling celebrated in an HBCU setting, Adderley pointed to that connection.

“Today is like a special day because, one of our wrestlers wrestles with the Delaware State,” he said. “And so it’s a good connection with me being an HBCU wrestler and then one of my wrestlers actually getting the chance to wrestle.”

He said the event felt like a starting point.

“I think it’s a great beginning for the Delaware State Hornets,” Adderley said. “I think they keep up the momentum and looking forward to a lot.”

More Than a First Home Meet

Beyond the results, the day represented access and visibility.

As the only college wrestling program in the state of Delaware, Delaware State provided an opportunity for young girls in attendance to see Division I women’s wrestling up close — many for the first time.

For Sloan, the impact was immediate.

“It means everything,” she said. “I’ve been telling them that it’s something special. I think they all believe it now.”

If Sunday was an introduction, Delaware State women’s wrestling made clear it plans to build on it.