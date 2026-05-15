Former four star hoops recruit commits to SWAC Champions

Prairie View A&M men’s basketball has landed a major addition with the commitment of former four-star recruit Jared Harris, a talented guard who brings high-level Division I experience and significant upside to the Panthers program.

Harris, a 6-foot-2 guard from Silsbee, Texas, arrives at Prairie View after spending last season at Wyoming. Before that, he began his collegiate career at Memphis under Penny Hardaway, where he was considered one of the nation’s top recruits coming out of high school.

The addition gives Prairie View A&M a proven scorer and former blue-chip prospect with strong Texas roots as the Panthers continue building toward the 2026-27 season.

Jared Harris brings high-level pedigree to Prairie View A&M

Harris was ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 86 overall player in the country by On3 during the 2023 recruiting cycle. He starred at Silsbee High School in Texas, where he established himself as one of the top guards in the state.

As a senior, Harris averaged:

21.4 points per game

5.8 rebounds per game

5.2 assists per game

He also ranked No. 45 nationally with 309 made field goals during his senior campaign.

The explosive combo guard helped lead Silsbee to a deep playoff run and earned Beaumont Enterprise First-Team Super Gold honors along with District 19-4A Co-MVP recognition.

During his junior season, Harris averaged 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game while guiding his team to the regional finals.

Experience at Memphis and Wyoming

Harris spent his freshman season at Memphis, appearing in 16 games while gaining experience inside a nationally recognized program.

He later transferred to Wyoming, where he showed flashes of his scoring ability and perimeter shooting during the 2025-26 season.

In 12 appearances for the Cowboys, Harris averaged:

4.0 points per game

2.4 rebounds per game

30 percent shooting from 3-point range

80 percent shooting from the free throw line

He scored 48 total points while playing nearly 10 minutes per contest.

While his role at Wyoming was limited, Harris still displayed the athleticism, shot-making ability and versatility that made him one of the nation’s most coveted recruits coming out of high school.

Big addition for Prairie View A&M basketball

For Prairie View A&M, the commitment represents a significant recruiting win.

Landing a former high-major recruit with Power Conference and Mountain West experience gives the Panthers another talented piece as they attempt to defend their SWAC championship.

Harris’ ability to score off the dribble, create offense, and stretch the floor could immediately impact Prairie View’s backcourt rotation.

The move also keeps one of Texas’ former top high school prospects close to home.

Prairie View A&M continues to aggressively reshape its roster through recruiting and the transfer portal, and Harris could become one of the SWAC’s most intriguing newcomers heading into next season.