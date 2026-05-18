SWAC awards best overall sports program in the conference

Jackson State claimed the 2025-26 SWAC Commissioner’s Cup after edging Alabama State in one of the closest all-sports races in recent conference history.

The Tigers finished with 152 total points to capture the Dr. James Frank Commissioner’s Cup, awarded annually to the Southwestern Athletic Conference institution with the strongest overall athletic performance across conference-sponsored sports.

Alabama State finished just behind Jackson State with 149 points.

Jackson State shines across men’s and women’s sports

Jackson State’s championship season was built on consistency throughout the academic year.

The Tigers placed second in both the men’s and women’s all-sports standings, scoring 69 points on the men’s side and 83 points in women’s competition.

That balance across multiple sports ultimately helped JSU narrowly secure the overall title over Alabama State.

Texas Southern finished third overall with 138.5 points, followed by Southern in fourth place at 133.5 points. Florida A&M rounded out the top five with 123 points.

Alabama State wins women’s all-sports title

Although Alabama State fell just short of the overall Commissioner’s Cup, the Hornets captured the SWAC women’s all-sports championship, also known as the Jacket/Magee Award.

Alabama State posted a conference-best 92 points in women’s sports competition.

Jackson State finished second in the women’s standings with 83 points, while Southern placed third with 80 points.

Alabama A&M finished fourth at 76.5 points, followed by Texas Southern with 70.5 points.

Final women’s standings (Jacket/Magee Award)

Rank School Points 1 Alabama State 92.0 2 Jackson State 83.0 3 Southern 80.0 4 Alabama A&M 76.5 5 Texas Southern 70.5 6 Prairie View A&M 67.5 7 Florida A&M 65.5 8 Alcorn State 43.5 9 Bethune-Cookman 42.5 10 Grambling State 40.5 11 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34.0 12 Mississippi Valley State 20.5

Bethune-Cookman tops men’s standings

Bethune-Cookman captured the SWAC men’s all-sports championship, known as the C.D. Henry Award.

The Wildcats finished with 70.5 points, narrowly ahead of Jackson State’s 69 points.

Texas Southern placed third with 68 points, while Florida A&M and Alabama State completed the top five.

Final men’s standings (C.D. Henry Award)

Rank School Points 1 Bethune-Cookman 70.5 2 Jackson State 69.0 3 Texas Southern 68.0 4 Florida A&M 57.5 5 Alabama State 57.0 6 Southern 53.5 7 Prairie View A&M 52.0 8 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45.0 9 Alabama A&M 42.5 10 Alcorn State 32.0 11 Grambling State 30.0 12 Mississippi Valley State 16.0

Final 2025-26 SWAC Commissioner’s Cup standings

Rank School Points 1 Jackson State 152.0 2 Alabama State 149.0 3 Texas Southern 138.5 4 Southern 133.5 5 Florida A&M 123.0 6 Prairie View A&M 119.5 7 Alabama A&M 119.0 8 Bethune-Cookman 113.0 9 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 79.0 10 Alcorn State 75.5 11 Grambling State 70.5 12 Mississippi Valley State 36.5

SWAC athletic competition continues to intensify

The close finish between Jackson State and Alabama State highlighted the growing competitiveness across the SWAC.

Multiple programs challenged for conference championships throughout the year in football, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field and Olympic sports, helping create one of the most competitive all-sports races the conference has seen in recent years.

Jackson State’s ability to consistently score points across both men’s and women’s athletics ultimately proved to be the difference in securing the Commissioner’s Cup.