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SWAC awards best overall sports program in the conference

Alabama State Bethune-Cookman Jackson State SWAC
Tolly Carr

Author:

Tolly Carr

May 18, 2026

SWAC Commissioners Cup

Jackson State claimed the 2025-26 SWAC Commissioner’s Cup after edging Alabama State in one of the closest all-sports races in recent conference history.

The Tigers finished with 152 total points to capture the Dr. James Frank Commissioner’s Cup, awarded annually to the Southwestern Athletic Conference institution with the strongest overall athletic performance across conference-sponsored sports.

Alabama State finished just behind Jackson State with 149 points.

Jackson State shines across men’s and women’s sports

Jackson State’s championship season was built on consistency throughout the academic year.

The Tigers placed second in both the men’s and women’s all-sports standings, scoring 69 points on the men’s side and 83 points in women’s competition.

That balance across multiple sports ultimately helped JSU narrowly secure the overall title over Alabama State.

Texas Southern finished third overall with 138.5 points, followed by Southern in fourth place at 133.5 points. Florida A&M rounded out the top five with 123 points.

Alabama State wins women’s all-sports title

Although Alabama State fell just short of the overall Commissioner’s Cup, the Hornets captured the SWAC women’s all-sports championship, also known as the Jacket/Magee Award.

Alabama State posted a conference-best 92 points in women’s sports competition.

Jackson State finished second in the women’s standings with 83 points, while Southern placed third with 80 points.

Alabama A&M finished fourth at 76.5 points, followed by Texas Southern with 70.5 points.

Final women’s standings (Jacket/Magee Award)

RankSchoolPoints
1Alabama State92.0
2Jackson State83.0
3Southern80.0
4Alabama A&M76.5
5Texas Southern70.5
6Prairie View A&M67.5
7Florida A&M65.5
8Alcorn State43.5
9Bethune-Cookman42.5
10Grambling State40.5
11Arkansas-Pine Bluff34.0
12Mississippi Valley State20.5

Bethune-Cookman tops men’s standings

Bethune-Cookman captured the SWAC men’s all-sports championship, known as the C.D. Henry Award.

The Wildcats finished with 70.5 points, narrowly ahead of Jackson State’s 69 points.

Texas Southern placed third with 68 points, while Florida A&M and Alabama State completed the top five.

Final men’s standings (C.D. Henry Award)

RankSchoolPoints
1Bethune-Cookman70.5
2Jackson State69.0
3Texas Southern68.0
4Florida A&M57.5
5Alabama State57.0
6Southern53.5
7Prairie View A&M52.0
8Arkansas-Pine Bluff45.0
9Alabama A&M42.5
10Alcorn State32.0
11Grambling State30.0
12Mississippi Valley State16.0

Final 2025-26 SWAC Commissioner’s Cup standings

RankSchoolPoints
1Jackson State152.0
2Alabama State149.0
3Texas Southern138.5
4Southern133.5
5Florida A&M123.0
6Prairie View A&M119.5
7Alabama A&M119.0
8Bethune-Cookman113.0
9Arkansas-Pine Bluff79.0
10Alcorn State75.5
11Grambling State70.5
12Mississippi Valley State36.5

SWAC athletic competition continues to intensify

The close finish between Jackson State and Alabama State highlighted the growing competitiveness across the SWAC.

Multiple programs challenged for conference championships throughout the year in football, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field and Olympic sports, helping create one of the most competitive all-sports races the conference has seen in recent years.

Jackson State’s ability to consistently score points across both men’s and women’s athletics ultimately proved to be the difference in securing the Commissioner’s Cup.

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