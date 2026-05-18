SWAC awards best overall sports program in the conference

Jackson State claimed the 2025-26 SWAC Commissioner’s Cup after edging Alabama State in one of the closest all-sports races in recent conference history.
The Tigers finished with 152 total points to capture the Dr. James Frank Commissioner’s Cup, awarded annually to the Southwestern Athletic Conference institution with the strongest overall athletic performance across conference-sponsored sports.
Alabama State finished just behind Jackson State with 149 points.
Jackson State shines across men’s and women’s sports
Jackson State’s championship season was built on consistency throughout the academic year.
The Tigers placed second in both the men’s and women’s all-sports standings, scoring 69 points on the men’s side and 83 points in women’s competition.
That balance across multiple sports ultimately helped JSU narrowly secure the overall title over Alabama State.
Texas Southern finished third overall with 138.5 points, followed by Southern in fourth place at 133.5 points. Florida A&M rounded out the top five with 123 points.
Alabama State wins women’s all-sports title
Although Alabama State fell just short of the overall Commissioner’s Cup, the Hornets captured the SWAC women’s all-sports championship, also known as the Jacket/Magee Award.
Alabama State posted a conference-best 92 points in women’s sports competition.
Jackson State finished second in the women’s standings with 83 points, while Southern placed third with 80 points.
Alabama A&M finished fourth at 76.5 points, followed by Texas Southern with 70.5 points.
Final women’s standings (Jacket/Magee Award)
|Rank
|School
|Points
|1
|Alabama State
|92.0
|2
|Jackson State
|83.0
|3
|Southern
|80.0
|4
|Alabama A&M
|76.5
|5
|Texas Southern
|70.5
|6
|Prairie View A&M
|67.5
|7
|Florida A&M
|65.5
|8
|Alcorn State
|43.5
|9
|Bethune-Cookman
|42.5
|10
|Grambling State
|40.5
|11
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|34.0
|12
|Mississippi Valley State
|20.5
Bethune-Cookman tops men’s standings
Bethune-Cookman captured the SWAC men’s all-sports championship, known as the C.D. Henry Award.
The Wildcats finished with 70.5 points, narrowly ahead of Jackson State’s 69 points.
Texas Southern placed third with 68 points, while Florida A&M and Alabama State completed the top five.
Final men’s standings (C.D. Henry Award)
|Rank
|School
|Points
|1
|Bethune-Cookman
|70.5
|2
|Jackson State
|69.0
|3
|Texas Southern
|68.0
|4
|Florida A&M
|57.5
|5
|Alabama State
|57.0
|6
|Southern
|53.5
|7
|Prairie View A&M
|52.0
|8
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|45.0
|9
|Alabama A&M
|42.5
|10
|Alcorn State
|32.0
|11
|Grambling State
|30.0
|12
|Mississippi Valley State
|16.0
Final 2025-26 SWAC Commissioner’s Cup standings
|Rank
|School
|Points
|1
|Jackson State
|152.0
|2
|Alabama State
|149.0
|3
|Texas Southern
|138.5
|4
|Southern
|133.5
|5
|Florida A&M
|123.0
|6
|Prairie View A&M
|119.5
|7
|Alabama A&M
|119.0
|8
|Bethune-Cookman
|113.0
|9
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|79.0
|10
|Alcorn State
|75.5
|11
|Grambling State
|70.5
|12
|Mississippi Valley State
|36.5
SWAC athletic competition continues to intensify
The close finish between Jackson State and Alabama State highlighted the growing competitiveness across the SWAC.
Multiple programs challenged for conference championships throughout the year in football, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field and Olympic sports, helping create one of the most competitive all-sports races the conference has seen in recent years.
Jackson State’s ability to consistently score points across both men’s and women’s athletics ultimately proved to be the difference in securing the Commissioner’s Cup.