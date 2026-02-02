Lincoln University (PA) Basketball Is Betting on Culture, Not Hype

In the CIAA, fans recognize the difference between teams that want to win and teams that others build to win. At Lincoln University, men’s basketball is entering a new era grounded not in flash, but in habits, accountability, and development — the kind that shows up when the HBCU schedule tightens.

This season marks the first true recruiting class under head coach Julius Hodge. While Hodge's résumé and philosophy matter, what stands out most is how his players talk about the program. Their words tell the story of a team deliberately shaping itself, one standard at a time.

Accountability Is the Entry Fee

For Ginuwine Tropnas, the transition into Lincoln basketball required an immediate adjustment: everything is connected.

“He’s always been hard on me,” Tropnas said. “Every single time doing one little mistake, he calls me out instantly. Sometimes I might think it’s annoying, but at the same time it’s a good thing because he’s holding me accountable for every mistake I’m doing so I could be a better player.”

That accountability isn’t personal — it’s structural. Tropnas explained that mistakes ripple through the entire team.

“You can’t do stuff just for yourself,” he said. “If you mess up, it might make the whole defense or offense collapse. He holds me accountable for that.”

For CIAA fans, that language is familiar. The league punishes teams that don’t communicate, rotate, or commit defensively. Lincoln is teaching that reality early.

Development Over Promises

Draven Pilson represents another pillar of Lincoln’s identity: development that demands effort on both ends of the floor. People know Pilson for his shooting and are pushing him to round out his game in ways that translate beyond one skill.

“Hodge emphasized that you don’t get to shoot the ball the way you do without putting in extra work every day, and growth doesn’t stop once you establish a role.

Pilson has embraced that approach, understanding that versatility — not labels — keeps players on the floor in meaningful minutes. At Lincoln, shooting alone isn’t enough. Defending, communicating, and sprinting in transition are non-negotiable.

That mindset matters in the CIAA, where depth and adaptability often decide games late in the season.

A Freshman Learning the Standard

For Julius Olanrewaju, stepping into college basketball meant stepping into a higher level of intensity — mentally and physically.

“The hardest thing to adjust to was just the different level of intensity here,” Olanrewaju said. “The coaches hold us to a higher standard, and with that, we all want to see each other get better.”

That standard applies regardless of class year. Even as a freshman, Olanrewaju described being encouraged to lead through effort and communication.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or whatever,” he said. “Just be a leader on the court. Talk. Hustle. Lock in on defense.”

That approach aligns with CIAA basketball culture, where players earn minutes instead of receiving them as gifts and build trust through consistency. Lincoln’s Place in the CIAA

Lincoln’s identity in HBCU basketball has always carried historical weight as the nation’s first degree-granting HBCU. But this team isn’t relying on legacy. It’s aligning tradition with modern expectations — conditioning, discipline, and basketball IQ.

Players repeatedly referenced the same ideas: effort, precision, and responsibility. Those aren’t buzzwords. They’re survival tools in an HBCU league that tests teams night after night.

Why This Team Matters

Lincoln may not enter the season with heavy preseason buzz, but CIAA veterans understand what that often means. Teams that emphasize habits early tend to surface later — organized, connected, and comfortable in close games.

As Tropnas put it simply when asked what he wants fans to see this season:

“That we’re very talented, that we have a high motor, and that we’re winners.”

Lincoln University basketball isn’t asking for attention. It’s earning credibility the old-school way — through work, standards, and players who understand why those things matter.