Congressional Black Caucus goes opposite HBCU leaders on NIL

HBCU conferences entered last week asking the Congressional Black Caucus for help on NIL. By Monday, the CBC had turned the SCORE Act into something much bigger than college sports.



The Congressional Black Caucus announced unanimous opposition to the SCORE Act on May 18. The statement came just days after leaders from the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC and SWAC asked CBC members to support federal action on NIL.



Those four HBCU conferences represent 48 institutions. They also represent roughly 15,000 student-athletes across nearly 20 states.



Their message was clear. The NIL era is changing college athletics quickly. HBCU programs need federal protection before the gap between them and major conferences grows even wider.



But the CBC’s response showed that the debate has moved beyond NIL.



“The Congressional Black Caucus cannot support legislation benefiting major athletic institutions that continue to remain silent while Black voting rights and Black political power are being systematically dismantled across the South,” the CBC statement read.



That one sentence reframed the entire conversation.

The SCORE Act has been pitched as a way to bring national structure to NIL. Supporters say college athletics needs one federal standard. They argue schools cannot keep operating under a state-by-state system.



HBCU leaders have made a similar argument.



The CIAA, MEAC, SIAC and SWAC warned that employee classification could become an “existential threat” for many HBCU athletic departments. Their concern is simple. Major conferences have more money, larger staffs and deeper donor bases. HBCU conferences do not operate from the same financial position.



But the Congressional Black Caucus said it cannot separate college athletics from the political climate around it.



The CBC statement referenced the Supreme Court’s Callais decision. It said states across the South have moved quickly to redraw congressional maps in ways that weaken Black voting strength.



“This is not politics as usual,” the CBC statement read. “This is a defining moral moment for our country.”



The caucus also pointed to the role Black athletes have played in building college sports.



“For generations, Black athletes have helped build college athletics into one of the most powerful and profitable industries in American life,” the statement read.



For the CBC, the NIL debate is now tied to a larger question. Can college athletics profit from Black talent while staying silent on Black political power?

HBCU leagues face complicated SCORE Act moment

The CBC statement creates a complicated moment for HBCU conferences.



On one hand, the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC and SWAC are asking for help. Their concern is real. The current NIL environment favors schools with larger budgets and stronger collectives.



HBCU athletic departments are trying to protect competitive balance. They are also trying to protect Olympic sports and non-revenue programs. For many schools, the wrong federal structure could create costs they cannot absorb.|



On the other hand, the CBC is making a different demand.



The caucus is asking powerful college athletics leaders to publicly engage on Black voting rights. The CBC said it has sent formal letters to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips and NCAA President Charlie Baker.



The statement said those letters demand “immediate engagement and a public response” on attacks against Black political representation.



The CBC made clear that the issue does not stop with the SEC, ACC or NCAA. It said the concerns apply across college sports as a whole.



That includes the HBCU conferences now caught in the middle of the NIL fight.

NIL fight becomes bigger than college sports

The NIL conversation started with money, roster movement and competitive balance. It is now touching voting rights, political power and the responsibility of institutions that profit from Black communities.



That makes this moment bigger than the SCORE Act.



HBCU conferences went to the Congressional Black Caucus asking for federal help. The CBC responded by drawing a line around Black political power.



For the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC and SWAC, the challenge is now twofold. They must keep fighting for a fair NIL model. They must also navigate a political moment where college athletics is being asked to answer for more than its balance sheets.



The next move may belong to the NCAA, SEC and ACC.



But HBCU conferences are now part of a much larger conversation.