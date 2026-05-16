Virginia Governor joins in line dance during HBCU graduation

Virginia State University turned its 2026 commencement into another viral HBCU moment on Saturday, and Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger joined the fun. Graduates, families, and elected officials danced to “Flex” by Cupid during ceremonies at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.



The Virginia State University celebration featured the Virginia Governor joining Dr. Makolah Abdullah as the crowd moved together in a scene that quickly spread across social media. The moment came one year after the Virginia HBCU went viral in 2025 for dancing to “Boots On The Ground” during commencement.



Approximately 850 graduates earned degrees during Virginia State University’s two Spring 2026 commencement ceremonies. Abigail Spanberger and Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones served as keynote speakers during the HBCU celebration.



Videos from the Virginia State University ceremony showed graduates standing beside their seats and dancing while family members cheered loudly from the stands. Abigail Spanberger smiled and participated in the “Flex” dance as the arena erupted around her.

We did it again! "Flex" with the VSU Class of 2026. Even @SpanbergerForVA got her GREATER@VSU. pic.twitter.com/3ePnDCEu2J — Virginia State University (@VSU_1882) May 16, 2026

HBCU graduations have their own flair

The viral moment continued a growing trend of HBCU commencements becoming major cultural events online. While many graduation ceremonies focus strictly on formal tradition, Virginia State University once again embraced the energy and community spirit that often defines the HBCU experience.



Last spring, VSU generated national attention when students and supporters danced to “Boots On The Ground” during commencement. The clip became one of the most recognizable HBCU graduation videos of 2025.



This year’s ceremony delivered another memorable moment that even the Virginia governor had to join in.



The combination of music, dancing, and celebration reflected the joy many graduates felt after reaching the finish line of their academic journeys. It also highlighted how HBCU graduations continue to balance achievement with culture and community.

For many online viewers, the Virginia State University commencement was more than a viral clip. It was another example of why HBCU graduations consistently create some of the most energetic and authentic moments in higher education.