Diamond Johnson advocating for more HBCU players in new women’s league

Former HBCU Diamond Johnson is carrying more than just a hot scoring streak into her new professional women’s basketball journey with the Greensboro Groove. Right now, Johnson stands as the only former HBCU player competing in the Upshot League. Through the first two games of the season, she is already proving that HBCU talent belongs on the professional stage.

The former Norfolk State star has exploded out of the gate with back-to-back dominant performances, scoring more than 50 combined points while helping the Groove start the season 2-0. However, Johnson’s impact goes far beyond the stat sheet.

Johnson says more HBCU players can play in the Upshot league

For many fans of HBCU women’s basketball, her success represents something much bigger: visibility.

Johnson understands the significance of being the lone HBCU representative in the league, and she made it clear after Greensboro’s latest win that she hopes her presence can help open doors for other players coming from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“I think it should be more HBCU players because the talent is definitely there,” Johnson said. “Opening doors is not just about me. It’s bigger than me. It’s for the people coming up.”

That statement perfectly captures why Johnson’s early success matters so much to the HBCU basketball community. For years, HBCU athletes have consistently produced elite talent, yet many players still fight for the same recognition and professional opportunities as athletes from larger Power Five programs.

Johnson is now becoming living proof that HBCU players can not only compete professionally, but dominate.

The former Norfolk State guard built her reputation during a legendary run with the Spartans, helping lead the program to back-to-back MEAC championships. Her toughness, scoring ability, and leadership made her one of the most exciting players in HBCU women’s basketball. Now, she is bringing that same winning mentality to the professional level.

“Back-to-back champions, all I know is winning,” Johnson said. “Whatever that looks like, we gonna get it done.”

Even after another massive offensive performance, Johnson remained focused on improving her leadership and overall game rather than celebrating individual success.

Courtesy of Diamond Johnson’s Instagram

Johnson focused on refining her game

“I had a lot of turnovers today, unnecessary turnovers,” she said. “I got to work more and be a better leader for my team.”

That mindset is exactly why many believe Johnson can continue thriving while also helping change the perception surrounding HBCU basketball players at the professional level.

Her performances are sending a message that HBCU athletes are more than capable of competing against anyone when given the opportunity. Every basket, every win, and every standout moment creates more attention for future HBCU prospects hoping to follow the same path.

While Johnson has quickly become one of the early stars of the league, she continues to stay grounded and thankful for the opportunity.

“I really don’t look at points honestly,” Johnson said. “I just go with the flow.”

She also credited her teammates, coaches, and Greensboro fans for supporting the Groove’s undefeated start.

As the season continues, Diamond Johnson is doing more than helping win games. She is representing HBCU basketball on a professional stage while helping prove that talent from Historically Black Colleges and Universities deserves a bigger spotlight in women’s basketball.