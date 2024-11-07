HBCU launches first-ever Division I women’s wrestling program

HBCU Wrestling and Delaware State University (DSU) have announced a landmark partnership, launching the first-ever Division I women’s wrestling program at an HBCU, made possible by a $1.25 million donation from HBCU Wrestling. This historic program will expand opportunities for women athletes at DSU and set a standard for representation in collegiate sports.

“This partnership gives our women student-athletes a platform to compete, grow, and inspire,” said Dr. Alecia Shields-Gadson, Delaware State University Director of Athletics. “We are thrilled for the impact this program will have.”

DSU is currently searching for a head coach, with the women’s wrestling season set to begin in 2025-26.

Founded in 2021, HBCU Wrestling has been committed to bringing wrestling back to HBCUs, starting with a $2.7 million gift to Morgan State University that revitalized its wrestling program. DSU’s new women’s team marks another step in its mission to create opportunities for Black athletes.

Earlier last year, HBCU Wrestling hosted a wrestling clinic at DSU, led by Olympic medalist Toccara Montgomery, which sparked enthusiasm among participants and the university’s athletic community. Seeing the excitement around that clinic, Montgomery, the first Black woman to win a World Championship for the U.S. in wrestling, expressed pride in DSU’s new program.

“Seeing DSU launch the first-ever Division I women’s wrestling team at an HBCU is monumental,” Montgomery said. “This program will inspire young women of color to chase their dreams and know they belong.”

With a legacy of wrestling dating back decades, Delaware State University was the last HBCU with a Division I wrestling program until it was discontinued in 2009. Now with more support DSU is reviving its program with a commitment to gender equity and Title IX standards, creating a sustainable platform for young women athletes to excel.

“This announcement isn’t just about wrestling—it’s about creating life-changing opportunities,” said Jahi Jones, Executive Director of HBCU Wrestling. “We are building a foundation where young women feel seen, valued, and loved while achieving their athletic dreams.”