Jackson State stadium build attempt has new funding plan

A renewed push in the Mississippi Legislature could put real money behind long-discussed plans for a new multi-purpose football stadium for Jackson State.

State Rep. Robert Johnson has introduced House Bill 117, which would appropriate $40 million in state funds as seed money. Planning, design, and early construction phases of an on-campus stadium project for the HBCU starting in July.

A bill that keeps coming back

The concept isn’t new. Similar attempts have stalled in recent years, including 2025’s HB137 (which died in committee) and 2022’s Senate Bill 3151, introduced by John Horhn, which became tangled in debate over where a stadium should go.

A state-funded feasibility study obtained in 2022 pointed toward an on-campus site as the top option, adding fuel to the argument that the school should eventually control its own football footprint.

Johnson told WLBT that the plan has faced resistance because of cost concerns and the state’s history of limited investment in athletic facilities. But he also said this year’s version “has legs,” after years of trying to get it moving.

What happens to “Thee Vet” now?

Jackson State currently plays at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, which opened in 1950 and has been owned and operated by the university since 2011. It seats 60,492 and is frequently described as the largest HBCU football stadium not used for professional sports.

There’s also the ongoing question of the stadium’s land and long-term future. In past years, the University of Mississippi Medical Center expressed interest in acquiring and redeveloping the property. Johnson indicated that UMMC’s plans may have shifted, creating uncertainty around what comes next for the site—and he said he’d also consider legislation to help fund renovations to the current facility.

The stadium has seen some recent maintenance, including press box repairs in 2024, but it hasn’t undergone major renovations since a 1981 capacity expansion.

The money gap is still massive

Johnson estimated a new stadium could cost roughly $250 million—far beyond what the state appropriation would cover. He said the remaining funds would need to be raised privately, and referenced significant corporate sponsorship interest, along with support discussed by previous administrations.

The proposed venue would seat 30,000 to 35,000 fans, with both open-air and indoor concepts discussed.

That projected capacity lines up closely with Jackson State’s current draw: the Tigers averaged 28,733 fans in 2025, a figure that again placed them among national leaders in FCS attendance.

Timeline to watch

The immediate question is whether HB117 can survive the next few weeks. Johnson told WLBT the deadline for reconsideration or passage is February 26, setting up a clear short-term window that will likely decide whether this effort moves forward—or resets again for another year.