HBCU Football Coordinator Carousel Puts Barnette Back in MEAC

The HBCU football coaching carousel is spinning again, and one reported move could send one of the subdivision’s most productive offensive coordinators back to familiar ground. According to a report from Zach Barnett of FootballScoop, Alabama State offensive coordinator Chris Barnette is expected to take the same role at North Carolina Central University (NCCU).

Barnette’s reported move to NCCU has not yet been formally announced. However, the surrounding moves are confirmed. Barnette has publicly stepped down at Alabama State. The Hornets have already named Tony Hull as their new offensive coordinator. And Matt Leone, NCCU’s former OC, has been officially hired as offensive coordinator at Tennessee State.

Taken together, the activity illustrates how one opening can trigger movement across the HBCU football landscape.

Barnette Confirms Exit at Alabama State

Barnette confirmed his departure from Alabama State in a post on X. He thanked university leadership, players, and staff for his time in Montgomery.

“Thank you Dr. Jason Cable & Eddie Robinson for the opportunity to lead and serve at Alabama State University,” Barnette wrote. “I’ll forever cherish the memories and be proud of the growth into an ELITE Offense.”

His exit closes the book on a transformative two-season run.

After taking over an Alabama State offense that ranked near the bottom of the FCS statistically. Barnette engineered one of the nation’s sharpest turnarounds. In 2025, Alabama State ranked among the top 10 nationally in scoring offense, total offense, and rushing offense. They also led the country in passing efficiency. The Hornets finished 10–2, posting one of the program’s strongest seasons since the mid-2000s.

A Familiar Fit at North Carolina Central — If Finalized

If the FootballScoop report holds, Barnette’s next stop would return him to North Carolina and the MEAC, a region where his résumé already carries weight.

Before Alabama State, Barnette spent nearly a decade at North Carolina A&T, serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during one of the most dominant stretches in modern HBCU football. Under his direction, the Aggies won multiple MEAC championships, Celebration Bowls, and Black College Football national titles, while consistently fielding elite offenses.

Although Chris Barnette coached at A&T — NCCU’s fiercest rival — his professional network overlaps directly with the Eagles’ current leadership. NCCU head coach Trei Oliver has long-standing ties to Sam Washington, Barnette’s former head coach at A&T and Oliver’s mentor, dating back to their shared time under Rod Broadway.

Within HBCU coaching circles, those relationships matter. They often shape moves that appear surprising on the surface but are logical behind the scenes.

Why the Timing Makes Sense for NCCU

North Carolina Central is not searching for an offensive identity. The Eagles are attempting to maintain one.

Under Matt Leone, NCCU became one of the MEAC’s most consistent and explosive offensive programs. The Eagles produced multiple conference players of the year and routinely ranked near the top of the league in scoring and total offense. Leone’s confirmed move to Tennessee State created a rare opening at NCCU: a successful program seeking continuity rather than reinvention.

Chris Barnette’s background aligns with that need.

His offenses have thrived in the MEAC, developed elite quarterbacks, and balanced explosive passing with efficient rushing attacks. If finalized, the reported hire would signal NCCU’s intent to stay aggressive offensively rather than reset.

Alabama State Turns the Page — With Andrew Body Back

Alabama State moved quickly to stabilize its offense after Barnette’s departure. The Hornets officially hired Tony Hull as offensive coordinator, bringing in a coach with extensive HBCU and FBS experience.

Hull inherits an offense that returns its most important piece: quarterback Andrew Body.

After briefly entering the transfer portal following the 2025 season, the reigning HBCU Player of the Year is returning to Montgomery. Head coach Eddie Robinson confirmed Body’s decision and emphasized both his versatility and leadership as Alabama State transitions to a new offensive coordinator.

Robinson also stressed continuity. He made it clear that the Hornets are not starting from scratch under Hull, pointing instead to shared concepts and carryover from last season’s success.

Alabama State averaged 42.2 points per game in 2025, with Body completing 70.5 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards and 20 touchdowns, against just one interception. He added 518 rushing yards and four scores, giving the Hornets one of the most efficient quarterbacks in HBCU football.

With Body back at the controls, Hull steps into a situation built for stability, not overhaul. Alabama State is attempting to sustain one of the most explosive offenses in the subdivision while adding new wrinkles, not replacing the foundation.

Tennessee State Completes the Loop

Leone’s move to Tennessee State is already official, bringing the Tigers a coordinator with championship experience at both Southern and North Carolina Central.

At NCCU, Leone oversaw one of the MEAC’s most productive offensive runs, including a 2025 season in which the Eagles averaged nearly 34 points per game and produced the program’s single-season passing leader. His arrival gives Tennessee State a proven offensive architect as it looks to continue building momentum.

A Carousel Move That Reveals the Bigger Picture

Only part of this coordinator shuffle has been finalized, but the direction is clear.

Chris Barnette’s departure from Alabama State is confirmed. Hull’s arrival in Montgomery is confirmed. Leone’s move to Tennessee State is confirmed. If Barnette’s reported landing at NCCU becomes official, it will complete a loop connecting SWAC resurgence, MEAC continuity, and long-standing coaching relationships.

For now, the final piece remains reported rather than announced. Still, the dots already connect.

In an era of constant movement, this latest HBCU football coordinator carousel shows how tightly linked the landscape remains — especially when proven offensive minds circle back into MEAC territory.