Weather changes HBCU GO basketball national TV matchup

Weather conditions have reshaped this weekend’s HBCU basketball television slate, pushing a SWAC showdown into the spotlight on HBCU GO.

The previously scheduled matchup between Livingstone College and Winston-Salem State University has been postponed due to weather and will not be televised. As a result, Bethune-Cookman University and Alabama State University now anchor Saturday’s coverage with a conference doubleheader from Montgomery, Alabama.

The games tip off Saturday, January 31, at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome, with the women’s contest set for 1 p.m. ET, followed by the men’s game at 3:30 p.m. ET.

SWAC Returns to the Spotlight

For the second consecutive week, the Southwestern Athletic Conference takes center stage on HBCU GO Hoops Saturday, giving fans another look at two programs navigating pivotal moments in conference play.

Women’s Game Opens the Day

The afternoon begins with the women’s matchup, where Alabama State enters riding a three-game winning streak. Bethune-Cookman, meanwhile, is looking to regain traction as the SWAC schedule intensifies.

With momentum and positioning in play, the opener carries significance beyond the scoreboard.

Crossover Show Follows the Action

Immediately after the women’s game, viewers can tune in to the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, hosted by Jasmine McKoy and Tolly Carr.

This week’s episode features HBCU basketball insider Thai Floyd, who will provide league-wide analysis, highlights, and perspective as teams jockey for position heading into the heart of conference season.

Men’s Matchup Brings High Stakes

Saturday’s action wraps up with the men’s game at 3:30 p.m. ET, featuring No. 1-ranked Bethune-Cookman against Alabama State on its home floor.

Bethune-Cookman looks to extend its grip on the top spot in the SWAC standings, while Alabama State aims to protect home court and inject late-season momentum into the conference race.