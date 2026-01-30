Bowie State Reportedly Targets Veteran HBCU Football Leader

According to a report from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, veteran HBCU football head coach Dawson Odums is expected to be named the next head football coach at Bowie State University, a Division II HBCU and longtime member of the CIAA.

Multiple sources reportedly told FootballScoop that Bowie State has offered Odums the position and expects him to accept. If finalized, the move would pair a championship-tested coach with a program aiming to return to a championship standard.

Nothing has been made official. Still, the reported pairing carries significance because of where both sides stand right now.

A Program Chasing its Own Standard

From 2018 through 2021, the Bulldogs authored one of the most dominant runs in CIAA history. Bowie State won three consecutive conference championships, becoming just the fifth program ever—and only the second current member—to complete a CIAA three-peat.

During that stretch, the Bulldogs built their identity on defensive toughness, discipline, and consistency. They became the league’s measuring stick.

Recent seasons tell a different story. Bowie State finished with losing records in 2024 and 2025, including a 3–7 campaign last fall. Those results prompted the program to move in a new direction.

Why the Change Happened Now

Bowie State announced it would not renew head coach Kyle Jackson’s contract, closing an 11-year chapter with the program.

Jackson was a standout player at Bowie State, a longtime assistant, interim head coach, and full-time head coach. He finished his tenure with a 19–21 overall record and a 10–16 mark in CIAA play. He took over on an interim basis in 2022 and earned the permanent role in January 2023.

Athletic director Clyde Doughty Jr. framed the decision as a step toward long-term success.

“As we look ahead, we believe new leadership will best position the program for its next chapter of sustained excellence,” Doughty said. He also reaffirmed the university’s commitment to investing in football and supporting its next head coach.

The message was direct. Bowie State has not lowered its expectations.

Why Dawson Odums Fits the Moment

If the FootballScoop report proves accurate, Dawson Odums would arrive with a résumé built on winning in high-expectation environments.

A former All-CIAA defensive lineman and team captain at North Carolina Central, Odums built his reputation on toughness, accountability, and discipline. Those traits align well with Bowie State’s HBCU football identity.

Odums found his greatest success at Southern University. There, he led the Jaguars to four SWAC West titles and a SWAC championship. He also earned SWAC Coach of the Year honors in his first full season as head coach.

Across eight full seasons, Southern posted a 63–35 record. Odums’ teams consistently contended for conference titles and produced all-conference performers and professional talent.

Why Norfolk State Tenure Doesn’t Define Him

Odums’ most recent stop at Norfolk State produced mixed results, especially in the win column. Still, the context matters.

He opened his tenure with a 6–5 record in 2021, giving the Spartans their first winning season since 2007. That year also produced multiple offensive program records.

The seasons that followed proved more challenging. Injuries played a role, and Norfolk State lost several games by one score. Despite the uneven results, Odums remained respected within coaching circles.

That respect showed itself when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him for the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in June of 2025.

A Rebuild Rooted in Familiar Ground

Bowie State knows what championship football looks like. Odums knows what it takes to guide programs back to that level. Both have experienced what happens when standards slip—and what it requires to raise them again.

Nothing is official yet. But if the FootballScoop report holds, this hire would reflect calculation rather than flash. Bowie State University would be betting on experience, fit, and the belief that the program can again resemble what it was not long ago, with the right leader in place.