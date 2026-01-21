Michael Vick Continues Roster Build with ACC Transfer

Michael Vick continues to reshape Norfolk State’s roster with a familiar type of addition — a former Power Four player choosing HBCU football for a clearer path forward. Former ACC wide receiver Paul Billups II from North Carolina has signed with Norfolk State.

He becomes the latest Power Four to HBCU transfer to join the Spartans as Vick builds toward the 2026 season. The move reflects a familiar pattern in HBCU football, where former high-level recruits seek opportunities in HBCU football after limited roles at the Power Four level.

A Reset After Limited Action at North Carolina

Paul Billups II spent three seasons at North Carolina and appeared in 13 games. He logged 185 total snaps during his time in the ACC at Chapel Hill.

Most of his playing time came during the 2024 season. That year, Billups played in 11 games and recorded four receptions for 27 yards. His longest catch, a 10-yard reception, came against North Carolina Central.

He also saw brief action against Florida State, Boston College, and NC State. Still, Billups never became a consistent part of the Tar Heels’ wide receiver rotation. He also did not carve out a role on special teams.

According to TarHeel247, Billups stepped away from the program late in the season. Reports cited an injury-affected stretch, though no formal injury was announced.

At Norfolk State, Billups gets a fresh start.

High School Résumé Still Part of the Evaluation

While his college production was limited, Billups’ high school résumé still matters.

At Western Branch High School in Virginia, Billups emerged as a three-star recruit and early enrollee. He ranked as the No. 16 player in the state and one of the nation’s top 100 wide receivers, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Billups served as a three-year team captain and played multiple roles in his ACC tenure. As a senior, he totaled 727 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also added 356 rushing yards and eight rushing scores.

Defensively, Billups recorded 71 tackles and two interceptions, including a pick-six. He also returned punts for touchdowns and earned multiple all-region and all-state honors.

A Fit for Michael Vick’s Approach

Under Michael Vick, Norfolk State has avoided headline-chasing moves. Instead, the staff has focused on targeted roster additions.

The emphasis remains on experience, flexibility, and competition. Players arrive expected to earn roles rather than receive guarantees.

Billups fits that approach.

He joins the program as a receiver with tremendous upside and eligibility remaining. He will compete for snaps in a receiver room still taking shape. The move adds another weapon as Norfolk State prepares for Vick’s second season.

Building Toward the 2026 Season

Norfolk State’s 2026 season will likely hinge on growth and continuity. Billups’ signing reflects that strategy. He arrives as a low-risk addition with big developmental upside.

Still, the move highlights how HBCU football continues to serve as a reset point for Power Four players navigating the transfer portal era.