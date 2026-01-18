Former Blue-Chip Recruit, ACC Player Finds Fresh Start at FAMU

Former Syracuse edge rusher Caden Brown is taking his next step in HBCU football, committing to Florida A&M University (FAMU) after two seasons in the ACC.

Once a consensus top-10 recruit in New York State, Brown arrived at Syracuse with Power Four expectations and pedigree. Now, after spending most of his early college career contributing on special teams, the former blue-chip prospect is betting on opportunity, development, and belief at one of HBCU football’s flagship programs.

From NYC standout to ACC depth chart

Brown entered college football as one of the more highly regarded prospects in New York City, starring at Erasmus Hall and earning three-star status in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN all placed him among the top recruits in the state, with ESPN ranking him as high as No. 2.

At Syracuse, Brown appeared in 11 games as a true freshman in 2024, primarily on kickoff coverage. He logged three tackles on the season, including appearances against Boston College, Cal, and Washington State in the Holiday Bowl.

His role remained limited during the 2025 season. Brown only appeared in four games — preserving a redshirt year — and recorded one tackle while continuing to contribute on special teams.

It’s a path familiar to many young players at the Power Four level, where depth charts are crowded, and development often comes with playing time.

The portal as a two-way street

While much of the national conversation has focused on Power Four programs pulling talent from HBCUs, player movement has never been one-directional. Long before the transfer portal era, athletes moved back and forth from power programs to HBCUs in search of the right fit.

For players like Caden Brown, it offers a defined exit ramp — a chance to find immediate snaps, positional clarity, and a fresh evaluation, rather than waiting years for an opportunity that may never fully arrive.

The balance works both ways. As HBCU players earn Power Four opportunities, Power Four depth pieces are increasingly looking to HBCU programs that can offer development, trust, and a clearer role.

Why Florida A&M makes sense

Brown’s commitment to FAMU places him in a program entering a pivotal transition, one rooted in both legacy and momentum.

FAMU is in the process of welcoming Quinn Gray, a Rattler legend whose résumé now matches his reputation. Gray returns to Tallahassee after a record-setting HBCU playing career and a rapid coaching rise that culminated in a historic run at Albany State.

In just three seasons, Gray transformed Albany State into a national contender, posting a 12–2 record in 2025, winning a conference championship, and developing SIAC Offensive Player of the Year quarterback Isaiah Knowles. His teams blended explosive offense with physical control, reflecting a clear identity and adaptability.

Gray now steps in as FAMU looks to rebound from its first losing season since 2017, inheriting a roster that must be stabilized quickly as the transfer portal window closes.

A legacy connection — and a reset

Brown’s move also carries a personal layer. His father, Alban Brown, played football at Syracuse in the late 1980s, making his ACC stop more than just a roster move — it was part of a family legacy.

Now, Caden Brown begins writing his own.

As the latest transfer window closes, Brown’s commitment reflects the evolving balance of college football, where HBCU programs are not just part of the conversation but active participants in shaping it.