First Ever HBCU Flag Flies Above South Carolina State House

South Carolina State’s HBCU football national championship season didn’t end when the clock expired in Atlanta. Instead, it followed the Bulldogs home — all the way to the top of the South Carolina State House.

On January 19, 2026, the South Carolina State University flag flew above the Capitol dome in Columbia from dawn to dusk. In doing so, it marked the first time in history that an HBCU flag had been raised atop the State House. The honor came in recognition of the Bulldogs’ Celebration Bowl victory, widely viewed as the HBCU football national championship.

A Championship Earned the Hard Way

South Carolina State’s path to history ran through one of the most dramatic games in HBCU football history.

The Bulldogs defeated Prairie View A&M 40–38 in four overtimes, surviving an offensive shootout, missed chances, and a controversial ending. Under NCAA overtime rules, South Carolina State had no option but to attempt a two-point conversion in the fourth overtime. Officials upheld the call after review, even though replays sparked debate.

Still, the decision stood. The Bulldogs celebrated. And the HBCU national title belonged to Orangeburg.

That resilience defined the season. Ultimately, it defined the ceremony that followed.

A First in State History

Gov. Henry McMaster approved the request to fly the Bulldogs’ flag in honor of the championship. As a result, South Carolina State became the first HBCU ever recognized in this way by the state.

Previously, the State House flew flags for Clemson, the University of South Carolina, and Coastal Carolina after national titles. However, no historically Black college or university had received the same distinction — until now.

The timing also carried meaning. The flag flew on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, immediately following the state’s annual “King Day at the Dome” observance.

“For the first time in the state’s history, a flag of a historically Black college or university flies atop the House dome,” said State Sen. Deon Tedder, an SCSU alumnus who helped advance the proposal. “That matters.”

Throughout the ceremony, speakers emphasized that the moment extended beyond athletics.

“It’s a powerful symbol of excellence, resilience, and Bulldog pride,” said Miss South Carolina State University Olivia Ruff. “This achievement reflects the discipline, teamwork, and determination that define SC State both on and off the field.”

In addition, Alumni Association President Yolanda Williams connected the moment to the Bulldogs’ championship comeback.

“When the odds were stacked and the pressure was high, our team didn’t flinch,” she said. “That second-half comeback wasn’t just football. It was belief, preparation, and the refusal to quit.”

Pastor Desmond Antley, who delivered both the invocation and benediction, framed the flag’s debut as a call to future generations.

“As this flag flies high, let it stand as a symbol of pride, progress, and possibility,” he said.

South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry celebrates winning the 2025 Celebration Bowl title. (Steven J. Gaither)

A Dome Once Defined by a Different Flag

The symbolism carried added weight because of the location.

For decades, the Confederate flag flew above the same dome, from 1961 until its removal in 2000. Therefore, raising an HBCU flag in that space — especially on MLK Day — marked a visible shift in the state’s story.

South Carolina State President Alexander Conyers described the moment as validation that excellence deserves recognition, no matter where it originates.

For head coach Chennis Berry, the moment mirrored the season itself.

“We didn’t stop believing. We didn’t stop working. And we never gave up,” Berry said. “That’s why we can look up and see that flag flying.”

A Moment Bigger Than One Program

Although the flag bore South Carolina State’s name, lawmakers stressed that it represented all HBCUs.

It honored not just a championship, but generations of institutions that have produced excellence without always receiving equal recognition.

The same flag that flew above the State House will be presented to the Bulldogs during their victory parade in Orangeburg.

In the end, inches decided the championship.

History decided everything else.