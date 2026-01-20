Morris Brown president facing serious accusations as he returns

Kevin James is again at the center of a fast-moving and increasingly complex leadership saga after new allegations surfaced following his reported reinstatement as president.

New Allegations Emerge After Reinstatement

Just over a week after being fired, Kevin James has been reinstated as president of Morris Brown College. However, Channel 2 Action News reports it has obtained multiple internal documents containing allegations of sexual harassment, abuse, intimidation, and threats involving James.

The allegations were detailed in grievances filed by at least four Morris Brown staff members. According to the report, James has not responded to questions from Channel 2 since his termination last week. The college has not publicly released the documents.

Former Board Member Raises Concerns

Former Morris Brown trustee Jeffery Miller, who voted to hire James seven years ago, expressed concern over the situation and its impact on the institution.

“It’s going to make the board look incompetent, and that’s never good at any institution,” Miller said.

Miller acknowledged James’ earlier success, stating he still stands by his original vote at the time. However, he said circumstances have changed. Miller added that the current board acted appropriately in November when James was suspended after learning of multiple grievances.

“I think this person’s time is up at Morris Brown and it’s time to move forward,” Miller said.

Details of the Grievances

Channel 2 Action News reports that one grievance accuses James of managerial intimidation, misuse of authority, policy violations, and fostering a hostile work environment. Another staff member alleged unprofessional administrative conduct, harassment, presidential overreach, and improper termination practices.

One grievance described James as “impulsive, tone deaf,” and accused him of lacking professionalism and moral judgment. Miller said those descriptions aligned with concerns he had previously raised directly with James.

Morris Brown Responds Amid Ongoing Scrutiny

After initially firing James over the grievances, the Board of Trustees at the HBCU reportedly reversed course and reinstated him. In a statement obtained by Channel 2, the board acknowledged the damage caused by the situation.

The board said it “deeply regrets the harm” to the institution and recognized that correcting governance failures alone does not resolve broader workplace culture concerns.

Despite the controversy, the board highlighted James’ accomplishments, including restoring accreditation and stabilizing the college financially. Trustees also pledged transparency and accountability moving forward.

Uncertainty for Morris Brown and the HBCU Community

The unfolding situation has created uncertainty for Morris Brown at a critical moment. Observers across the HBCU landscape are watching closely, as leadership stability and governance credibility remain central to the college’s future.