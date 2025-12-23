HBCU to make history with flag atop South Carolina State House

For one day in January, a third flag will fly alongside the American and South Carolina flags atop the State House in Columbia. The honor will recognize South Carolina State University’s national football championship and mark a historic first for an HBCU in the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster approved a request to raise a flag bearing the Bulldogs’ logo above the Capitol dome, state officials said. As a result, South Carolina State will become the first HBCU to receive that recognition at the State House.

Officials will raise the flag on Jan. 19, Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Afterward, they will present it to the football team during the program’s championship victory parade in Orangeburg.

Championship Recognition

South Carolina State claimed the National HBCU Championship with a 40–38, four-overtime victory over Prairie View A&M in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 13 in Atlanta. The win secured the Bulldogs’ second national title and capped their third appearance in the game in the past five seasons.

The flag-raising places South Carolina State’s championship into a wider historical frame. Moreover, it gives the Bulldogs’ victory a level of public recognition rarely afforded to HBCU athletic programs.

State officials said the presentation of the flag will serve as a lasting symbol of the championship achievement.

An HBCU First

Previously, South Carolina has flown university flags over the State House to honor championship teams. For example, officials raised the University of South Carolina women’s basketball flag last summer following its national title.

However, no HBCU has received that distinction until now.

By aligning the ceremony with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, state leaders added further significance to the moment. On Jan. 19, SCSU’s championship will take center stage on one of the state’s most visible civic platforms.