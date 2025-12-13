HBCU National Championship Delivers Four OT Instant Classic

The Celebration Bowl delivered one of the most dramatic finishes in HBCU football history. South Carolina State defeated Prairie View A&M 40–38 in four overtimes, ending an unforgettable afternoon with a controversial two-point conversion. Officials upheld the ruling after review, even though replays appeared to show the ball short of the goal line.

The decision stood, the Bulldogs celebrated, and the HBCU National Championship ended in a finish that will be remembered for years.

What started as a Prairie View A&M showcase became a South Carolina State comeback. It then turned into an overtime marathon. In the end, inches decided everything.

Ryan Stubblefield Steps In and Changes the Game

The night belonged to Ryan Stubblefield. After starter William Atkins IV exited with an injury, Stubblefield entered and immediately steadied the offense. The backup quarterback finished 15-of-29 for 234 yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception. He also scored on the ground and extended drives when the Bulldogs needed answers.

Stubblefield showed poise in every critical moment. His leadership fueled the comeback and carried South Carolina State through four overtimes. Officials later named him Celebration Bowl MVP.

Jordan Smith Provides the Offensive Spark

Stubblefield leaned heavily on Jordan Smith, who delivered a championship performance. Smith caught nine passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing score. Each time momentum shifted, Smith responded with a play that kept the Bulldogs alive.

He finished as South Carolina State’s most reliable weapon on the biggest stage.

Prairie View A&M’s Passing Attack Dominates the Night

Despite the loss, Prairie View A&M’s offense never slowed. Quarterback Cameron Peters produced one of the most prolific outings in Celebration Bowl history. He completed 24 of 36 passes for 412 yards and four touchdowns. Prairie View finished with 436 passing yards and 491 total yards.

The Panthers consistently stretched the field and forced coverage mismatches.

Andre Dennis: 7 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD

7 catches, 131 yards, 1 TD Cameron Bonner: 91 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown

91 yards, including a 78-yard touchdown Jyzaiah Rockwell: 77 yards, 1 TD

Missed Opportunities Shape the Outcome

The game turned on thin margins. Prairie View A&M appeared ready to win in double overtime after Cornelius Davis intercepted a pass. The Panthers then missed a 38-yard field goal, which extended the game and reopened the door.

Defensively, Prairie View totaled 78 tackles, four sacks, and nine tackles for loss. South Carolina State countered with 57 tackles and eight tackles for loss. Each team committed just one turnover, which underscored how evenly matched the game remained.

A Controversial Ending Decides the Championship

South Carolina State sealed the win in the fourth overtime. Under NCAA rules, teams must attempt a two-point conversion in the fourth overtime, leaving South Carolina State with no option other than the play that ultimately decided the game.

The Bulldogs converted a two-point attempt that officials upheld after review. Video replays suggested the ball did not clearly cross the plane. Still, the call stood.

That ruling finalized the 40–38 victory and sent South Carolina State into celebration.

A Celebration Bowl That Will Be Remembered

This game had everything. It featured explosive offense, an injury-fueled comeback, missed kicks, overtime drama, and a controversial ending. South Carolina State showed resilience and belief. Prairie View A&M showed firepower and resolve.

Together, they delivered a Celebration Bowl instant classic that reinforced why this game remains the crown jewel of HBCU football.