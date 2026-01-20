Tennis star Coco Gauff continues to donate to HBCUs

UNCF announced a $150,000 gift from tennis superstar Coco Gauff on Jan. 20, 2026. The donation supports scholarships for students at an HBCU who compete in tennis.



UNCF said the new gift follows a $100,000 contribution Coco Gauff made last year and called her its youngest major gifts donor. It said her support aligns with UNCF’s mission to expand access for HBCU students.



“I am honored once again to give back and support the incredible work that UNCF does to help HBCU students get to and through college,” said Coco Gauff. “Education has the power to change lives, and I hope this gift will help students achieve their dreams.”

UNCF praises tennis star Coco Gauff’s HBCU-focused impact

“We are immensely grateful to Coco Gauff for her generosity and ongoing commitment to our mission,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., UNCF’s executive vice president and chief development officer. “As a role model both on and off the court, Gauff’s philanthropic efforts continue to inspire young people across the nation.”

UNCF said the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program awarded scholarships earlier this year to 10 tennis student athletes. Those recipients attend Alabama A&M, Albany State, Clark Atlanta, Howard, Livingstone and Tuskegee.

UNCF said details for the next scholarship openings will be posted online.

Gauff is ranked No. 3 tennis player in the world. The release also noted her career-high singles ranking of No. 2, and No. 1 in doubles. She currently has 11 singles titles and 10 doubles titles including major wins at the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open.



For HBCU athletes, the bigger win may be opportunity through education.