HBCU appears to reinstate president one week after firing

In a dramatic reversal, Atlanta HBCU Morris Brown College has reportedly reinstated Dr. Kevin James as president. This comes less than a week after his abrupt dismissal, according to an update on the college’s official website.

Leadership Reversal at Morris Brown College

Dr. Kevin James, the longtime leader credited with guiding Morris Brown College through a historic comeback, is now listed again as president. The change was posted Tuesday on the institution’s online leadership directory. Officials have not yet issued a formal comment explaining the sudden decision. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

James had been fired by the Board of Trustees on Jan. 12. At the time, he said the move came without specific cause or explanation and signaled potential governance issues long seen in HBCU leadership disputes.

What Prompted the Reinstatement?

The reasons behind the board’s reversal remain unclear. The school’s website now lists James back in the role of president, but no official statement has been released to clarify the situation.

FOX 5 Atlanta reportedly reached out to the college for comment multiple times but was still awaiting an official response at the time of publication.

This swift pivot, coming just days after James’ firing, has sparked intense curiosity both within the Morris Brown community and across the broader HBCU landscape.

James’ Legacy and Impact

Since beginning his tenure in 2019, Kevin James played a central role in the resurgence of Morris Brown College. Under his leadership, the historically Black institution regained full accreditation in 2022 after nearly two decades without it.

James also helped restore access to federal financial aid for students, significantly grow enrollment, and achieve clean financial audits — all key milestones for the institution’s sustained recovery.

Many in the HBCU community described his initial firing as shocking, particularly given the timing ahead of upcoming accreditation activities and James’ positive performance history.

Awaiting Official Details

As of now, Morris Brown College has not released a detailed explanation for James’ reinstatement. Comments from the board or James himself were not immediately available. However, the college’s updated leadership directory speaks volumes about the swift nature of the turnaround.

Members of the Morris Brown community — including alumni, faculty, and students — are reportedly watching closely as more information is anticipated. Stay tuned for updates as this story continues to develop.