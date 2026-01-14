Michael Vick HBCU Football Docuseries Sets BET Premiere Date

Michael Vick’s return to football has never been about nostalgia. Instead, it has always been about purpose. Now, that next chapter finally has a date, a time, and a national stage. BET has officially announced the premiere of “The Coach Vick Experience,” a new HBCU football docuseries that chronicles Michael Vick’s first season as head coach at Norfolk State University.

The series debuts Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT, with new episodes airing weekly.

More importantly, the project places one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in NFL history inside an entirely new arena: the pressure-packed, culture-rich world of HBCU football, where winning represents only part of the job description.

From NFL Icon to HBCU Rookie Coach

Vick doesn’t arrive at Norfolk State University as a savior. Instead, he arrives as a rookie.

“I’m a rookie,” Vick admits in the newly released trailer.

That honesty shapes the tone of the entire series. Cameras follow Vick as Norfolk State introduces him as the 19th head coach in program history, placing him inside a program defined by deep roots, high expectations, and narrow margins for error.

As a result, the move marks a full-circle moment for the Virginia native. Vick returns home to lead an HBCU in the same state that first embraced him as a football phenom.

Throughout the series, the cameras track Vick’s evolution from NFL superstar to mentor, husband, and program builder. Along the way, viewers see more than practices and position battles. They also see the emotional cost of leadership.

“Living in two different cities has been hard for my wife, my family,” Vick shares in one moment. Later, his wife, Kijafa Vick, recounts that their son told him, “I feel like you’re not my dad anymore.” The camera never looks away.

Naturally, the trailer poses the question fans have asked since Vick accepted the job: Why an HBCU? Why Norfolk State?

The answer follows quickly.

“HBCUs have amazing culture, amazing support,” Vick says. “Coming to an HBCU, especially here at Norfolk State, speaks volumes about his character,” adds Norfolk State Assistant AD and Director of Sports Broadcast & Production Ross Gordon.

At the same time, BET and SMAC Entertainment—led by Michael Strahan—frame the series as a story about second chances, leadership, and service. Those themes are central to the HBCU experience.

“I know first-hand the power that HBCUs have on a community,” Strahan said when the project was greenlit. “Michael Vick’s commitment to impacting these young men’s lives and passing along the gifts that football provided him is so inspiring.”

Through that lens, the series positions Norfolk State University not as a backdrop but as a living ecosystem—where culture, accountability, and legacy collide every day.

Beyond Vick, the docuseries represents something larger: BET’s return to HBCU football.

In the early 2000s, BET’s HBCU football broadcasts became appointment viewing. They blended sport, culture, and community in a way no other network matched at the time. For years afterward, fans called for that presence to return.

Now, with The Coach Vick Experience, BET answers that call—this time through long-form, behind-the-scenes storytelling.

“From NFL legend to HBCU coach, Mike’s evolution is impactful, powerful, and inspiring,” said Tiffany Lea Williams, EVP of Unscripted Programming and Development at BET Media Group. “BET has always been a home for stories that celebrate growth, resilience, and Black excellence.”

A Growing HBCU Docuseries Era

Notably, Michael Vick’s BET series joins a growing slate of HBCU football docuseries that continue to reshape how these programs are viewed nationally.

From ESPN’s Why Not Us at Florida A&M to the global spotlight Coach Prime brought to Jackson State, HBCU football has proven to be fertile ground for authentic, high-stakes storytelling. Likewise, projects such as Brick x Brick with JCSU Football—produced by HBCU Gameday—have shown that audiences want stories rooted in rebuilds, relationships, and reality.

What ultimately sets Vick’s series apart, however, is its lens. This is not just about access. Instead, it is about transformation.

“You look at it and say, ‘Why here? Why now?” Gordon asks in the trailer. “The question is, why not here—and why not now?”

Pressure, Redemption, and the Season Ahead

Finally, the trailer closes with a line that defines the stakes.

“I feel the pressure and the task at hand,” Vick says. “It’s going to be the biggest embarrassment—or the greatest story ever told.”

Michael Vick isn’t chasing a comeback. Rather, he is building something new.

And beginning February 4, the HBCU football world—and the rest of the country—will be watching.