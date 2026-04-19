Jackson State officially names its newest President

Jackson State University has officially selected Dr. Denise Jones Gregory as its 14th president following an eight-month national search.

Gregory has served as interim president since May 2025 and previously held the role of provost and vice president for academic affairs at the HBCU.

A New Chapter for Jackson State

The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning announced Gregory’s selection after a comprehensive search process that included dozens of candidates.

“We are confident in Dr. Gregory’s ability to help write the next chapter in Jackson State University’s long history,” said Dr. Steven Cunningham, vice president of the Board of Trustees and chair of the search committee.

Gregory was chosen from a pool of 79 applicants, advancing through multiple rounds of interviews before being named president.

Strong Support from JSU Community

University stakeholders played a key role in the search process.

Patrease Edwards, president of the JSU National Alumni Association, said the selection marks an important moment for the university.

“Today we begin a new and exciting part of the story of Jackson State,” Edwards said. “We are prepared to support Dr. Gregory as she takes on this role.”

A Proud HBCU Alumna Returns to Lead

Gregory’s appointment carries added significance as she is a Jackson State alumna.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from JSU in 1994, graduating magna cum laude. She later received her doctorate in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Her academic and leadership training also includes:

The New Presidents Academy

The HBCU Executive Leadership Institute

The Willa B. Player Executive Leaders Program

Experience in Academic Leadership

Before becoming interim president, Gregory led academic operations at Jackson State as provost.

Her background includes:

Oversight of academic programs

Faculty development

Strategic planning

Her experience is expected to help guide the university’s continued growth and stability.

What’s Next for Jackson State

Gregory now takes on the role at a pivotal time for Jackson State and HBCUs nationwide.

Her leadership will focus on:

Academic excellence

Student success

Institutional growth

As a graduate and longtime leader within the university, Gregory’s appointment represents both continuity and a forward-looking vision for the institution.