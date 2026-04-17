Virginia Union hires former Panther legend as new hoops coach

Virginia Union University has turned to one of its own to lead its men’s basketball program.

The school announced the hiring of A.J. English as the new head coach of the Panthers, marking a return for one of the most accomplished players in program history and signaling a new era for the storied HBCU program.

A Homecoming for a Panther Legend

English, a Virginia Union alumnus, returns to the program where he built a legendary career from 1986 to 1990.

He:

Scored 2,396 career points

Set a single-season school record with 1,001 points (1989-90)

Won CIAA Player of the Year honors

honors Earned NCAA Division II National Player of the Year (1990)

His success helped define one of the most dominant eras in Virginia Union basketball history under Hall of Fame coach Dave Robbins.

“We’ll win another National Championship in the next 4 years”



Former Virginia Union Men’s Basketball Head Coach Dave Robbins with a bold claim at the introductory press conference for new head coach AJ English pic.twitter.com/5FwRoo1F0l — Jack Fitzpatrick (@fitzalltheway) April 17, 2026

Bold Expectations for the Future

That championship legacy was front and center during English’s introductory press conference.

Former head coach Dave Robbins made a strong statement about the program’s future.

“We’ll win another National Championship in the next four years,” Robbins said.

The comment underscores the expectations surrounding English’s return and the belief that Virginia Union can quickly return to national prominence.

From VUU Star to Professional Career

Following his college career, English was selected in the second round of the 1990 NBA Draft by the Washington Bullets.

He went on to:

Play two seasons in the NBA

Average 9.9 points per game

Continue his career professionally overseas

That experience is expected to play a key role in his development of student-athletes at the HBCU level.

English: ‘A No-Brainer’ to Return

English said coming back to Virginia Union was an easy decision.

“I think it was a no-brainer when it was offered to me,” he said. “I’m excited to get going and start shaping these young men and bringing back that winning tradition.”

Building a Championship Culture

English said his focus will be on restoring the program’s identity while preparing players for success beyond basketball.

His priorities include:

Player development on and off the court

Re-establishing a championship mindset

Continuing the university’s tradition of excellence

He will be joined by former teammate and longtime NBA veteran Terry Davis, who will serve as an assistant coach.



English replaces Jay Butler who resigned earlier this month to take the head coaching job at Winston-Salem State University.

A New Era for Virginia Union Basketball

Virginia Union remains one of the most respected programs in Division II HBCU basketball.

English’s return represents more than a coaching hire—it’s a reunion with the program’s championship roots.

With expectations already set and leadership aligned, the Panthers are looking to compete for titles once again in the CIAA and on the national stage.