HBCU men’s volleyball program earns tournament slot in first season

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s HBCU men’s volleyball program is four months old. It’s also postseason-bound. UMES clinched a Northeast Conference Tournament berth Sunday with a four-set Senior Day sweep of Manhattan at the Hytche Center, earning the No. 3 seed in the process.

The Hawks took the match 25-21, 26-24, 17-25, 25-17. Manhattan grabbed the third set, but UMES answered with a dominant 25-17 close. That composure in a must-win moment defines what this team has become.

Joshua Hightower delivered one of the finest individual performances in program history. He finished with 28 kills and hit .750 for the match. His presence at the net overwhelmed Manhattan’s defense throughout.

Chase Valentine added 15 kills on the outside. Andre Mills chipped in 11 and crossed 700 career kills — a personal milestone on a historic team day. Setter Kenyon Haynes controlled the tempo with 58 assists across all four sets.

As a result, the HBCU program built its performance on efficiency and discipline. UMES limited errors in the moments that mattered most. That focus carried the University of Maryland Eastern Shore through the full weight of Senior Day.

Why This HBCU Win at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Matters

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore launched men’s volleyball in 2026 as a brand-new Division I program. Men’s volleyball has historically been concentrated on the West Coast. That geographic reality left many HBCU programs without a clear path to the highest level of competition.

NEC expansion changed the equation. Programs like UMES now have a direct lane to compete quickly. The Hawks used that lane to reach the postseason in their very first season.

Therefore, this result fits into a larger movement across HBCU athletics. Programs are identifying Olympic sports as new growth opportunities. Morgan State competes in Division I wrestling, Delaware State launched women’s wrestling, and Alabama State added women’s flag football.

In addition, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s move into men’s volleyball fits that same forward-thinking pattern. The Hawks didn’t wait for the sport to come to them. They entered early and started winning immediately.

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ESPN recognized the significance before the season even ended. The network’s acclaimed Why Not Us series dedicated its latest installment to the HBCU program at UMES. The documentary centers on head coach Dr. Anitra Brockman — the first Black woman to lead a Division I men’s volleyball program at an HBCU.

UMES Men’s Volleyball Heads to the NEC Postseason

Most first-year programs spend their opening season adjusting to Division I competition. UMES skipped that phase entirely. However, the most important question now is how far this team can go in the NEC Tournament.

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore earned the No. 3 seed with momentum, a proven roster, and a coach already making history. That combination gives the Hawks every reason for confidence heading into the postseason.

This win proves something that matters beyond one bracket line — HBCU programs can enter new sports and compete immediately, not eventually. That’s the “so what” of this entire season.

The NEC Tournament is next. UMES enters it as a program that has already rewritten expectations. More history is well within reach for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, and all of HBCU athletics is watching.