NFL legends, national champions inducted into Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2026 on Wednesday, January 14 and it includes several NFL legends from HBCU football.

The six-member class was chosen from 28 finalists by the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) Selection Committee. It includes Jimmy Smith (Jackson State), Eddie Robinson Jr. (Alabama State), Nick Collins (Bethune-Cookman), Tyrone Poole (Fort Valley State), Coach Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M), and Steve Wyche (Howard).

BCFHOF co-founder and 2011 inductee Doug Williams said the group reflects the Hall’s mission to elevate Black college football’s legacy and its continued influence on the modern game.

“What we have with the Class of 2026 is an incredible showcase of excellence, leadership, and impact that continues to come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Williams said. “When the Black College Hall of Fame was established, its purpose was to elevate and recognize the past, present, and future of Black College Football. This class exemplifies that mission.”

Votes were tallied by a nine-member selection committee. It includes journalists, commentators, historians, former NFLgeneral managers and executives, and members of the BCFHOF.

The inductees will be celebrated at two marquee events tied directly to the NFL and the HBCU football calendar.

First, the class will be recognized during halftime of the 5th Annual Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 21, 2026. The game will take place at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans and air live on NFL Network at 3:00 p.m. CT.

The official induction will follow at the 17th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. It will be presented by the Atlanta Falcons, on June 6, 2026 in Atlanta.

A class that spans NFL stars, coaches, and storytellers

Headlining the class is Jimmy Smith, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ all-time leading receiver and a five-time Pro Bowl selection. Smith became a franchise cornerstone from 1995 to 2005, led the NFL in receptions in 1999. He finished his career with 862 catches, 12,287 yards, and 67 touchdowns after starring at Jackson State.

Eddie Robinson Jr. is honored for a multi-layered impact: a standout linebacker at Alabama State, an 11-year NFLveteran, a longtime broadcaster, and now the Hornets’ head coach entering his fourth season. His resume includes a Super Bowl appearance with the Titans and years of advocacy through camps and community work.

Nick Collins, a Bethune-Cookman product, earned three Pro Bowl nods. He also played a defining role in Green Bay’s Super Bowl XLV run with a pick-six on the sport’s biggest stage. His legacy is cemented in the Packers Hall of Fame.

Tyrone Poole, a trailblazer from Fort Valley State, was the school’s first first-round NFL draft pick. He went on to win back-to-back Super Bowls with New England. Poole’s post-playing career has included coaching, entrepreneurship, and community advocacy.

On the coaching side, Rudy Hubbard is celebrated as one of the most accomplished leaders in HBCU football history. He guided Florida A&M to the 1978 NCAA Division I-AA national championship and back-to-back Black College national titles in 1977 and 1978.

Rounding out the class is Steve Wyche, a Howard graduate and longtime NFL Network/NFL.com reporter. Wyche’s work has consistently elevated HBCU football’s visibility on the national stage.