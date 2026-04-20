Mike Epps daughter has decided to attend an HBCU

Another celebrity family is embracing the HBCU experience.

Comedian Mike Epps’ daughter, River, has committed to North Carolina A&T State University, continuing a growing trend of celebrity children choosing Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Epps shared the news with his more than 8 million Instagram followers, celebrating his daughter’s next chapter.

“Congratulations to my daughter River on the way to college very proud of you the world is yours,” Epps wrote. “Now I have 3 daughters in college. God is great.”

A Growing HBCU Trend Among Celebrity Families

River Epps’ decision adds to a larger movement of high-profile families choosing HBCUs like North Carolina A&T for their children.

North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest HBCU, has become a popular destination for students seeking a strong academic environment paired with culture and community. River follows in the footsteps of others with similar connections. Comedian Gary Owen’s daughter, Kennedy Owen, enrolled at North Carolina A&T in 2020 and went on to study mass communications, further highlighting the school’s appeal among celebrity families.

Across the country, more children of public figures are opting for HBCUs, reinforcing the value these institutions provide both academically and culturally.

Mike Epps’ Legacy and Support

Mike Epps is one of the most recognizable names in comedy, with a career that spans stand-up, television, and film. His work has earned him multiple NAACP Image Awards, including recognition for his role in The Upshaws, where he won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series in 2024 after multiple nominations. Earlier in his career, he also took home awards for his performances in Survivor’s Remorse and Jumping the Broom, further cementing his status as a versatile entertainer.

His continued success has made him a household name, and now his daughter is preparing to begin her own journey—this time on an HBCU campus.

Why North Carolina A&T Stands Out

North Carolina A&T continues to attract students from across the country because of its strong combination of academics, culture, and opportunity. The university has built a reputation for producing graduates who thrive in fields such as business, engineering, media, and technology.

NCAT is the largest Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the United States by enrollment. As of Fall 2025, the university has over 15,275 students, marking its 12th consecutive year as the nation’s largest HBCU.