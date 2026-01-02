Howard University latest HBCU to hire legendary QB

HBCU coaching transitions at Howard University are coming into focus as the school moves to hire one of its most accomplished alumni. The program has extended an offer to former record-setting quarterback Ted White to become its next head football coach.

Howard announced the decision on Jan. 2, 2026, confirming that White would replace Larry Scott, who is expected to join Auburn’s coaching staff as tight ends coach. With Scott’s departure, Howard chose to turn to a familiar name with deep ties to the program.

A Familiar Face with Deep Howard Roots

White is a Howard alumnus and one of the most decorated players in school history. His return signals a move toward continuity while also resetting the program’s direction.

Howard officials moved quickly to identify a leader who understands the institution’s culture and the demands of modern HBCU football.

Extensive Coaching Experience Across Levels

White brings nearly 20 years of coaching experience at the college football, professional, and Power Four levels.

He began his coaching career at Texas Southern from 2006 to 2008 as quarterbacks and receivers coach. He then joined Southern University in 2010 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

White returned to Howard University in 2011 and remained through 2016. During that span, he served as assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach. Those years marked one of the most productive offensive periods in program history.

National and Professional Coaching Stops

After leaving Howard, White expanded his national profile. He worked as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Arkansas–Pine Bluff from 2016 to 2018. In 2019, he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Prairie View A&M.

White also gained professional experience. He coached quarterbacks for the DC Defenders in 2020 and served as an offensive quality control assistant at Maryland in 2021. In 2022, he joined the Houston Texans as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach.

More recently, White coached quarterbacks at UCLA in 2024. He returned to Maryland in 2025 as an offensive analyst. That blend of HBCU leadership, Power Five exposure, and NFL experience made him a strong candidate to lead the Bison.

As a player, White still holds Howard’s career records for passing yards, completions, touchdowns, and total offense. He also ranks among the MEAC’s all-time passing leaders.

White earned MEAC Player of the Year honors and was named Black College Football Player of the Year, cementing his legacy within the HBCU football landscape.

Ted White is set to become the third legendary HBCU quarterback to return to his alma mater as head coach. He joins Tory Woodbury at Winston-Salem State and Quinn Gray at Florida A&M.

For Howard University, the hire represents both continuity and renewal. The program closes the chapter on Scott’s tenure while placing its future in the hands of a coach who understands the institution, the conference, and the game at every level.

Final details of White’s appointment are expected once contractual terms are finalized.