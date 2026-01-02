SWAC Rivalry tips off HBCUGO television coverage

HBCUGO will tip off its 2026 basketball season Saturday with one of the SWAC’s most familiar in-state rivalries, as Florida A&M travels to Bethune-Cookman for a men’s and women’s doubleheader at Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach.

The matchup is part of a full slate of SWAC doubleheaders that officially opens the first weekend of conference play across the league. Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman will stream live on HBCUGO.TV, with the women’s game scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the men’s game to follow at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday’s meeting carries added significance with high-profile head coaches on both sidelines. Florida A&M begins SWAC play under first-year head coach Charlie Ward, the former Heisman Trophy winner and NBA veteran. Bethune-Cookman is led by Reggie Theus, the former NBA All-Star who also serves as the Wildcats’ athletic director.

On the men’s side, Bethune-Cookman enters conference play after sweeping Florida A&M last season, including a one-point win in Daytona Beach in March. The Wildcats have won six straight in the series, though Florida A&M still leads the all-time matchup. Bethune-Cookman’s roster features four double-figure scorers led by Jakobi Heady and Arterio Morris, while Florida A&M relies on defensive pressure and transition opportunities to create offense.

The women’s programs split their series a season ago, setting the stage for another competitive matchup to open league play.

HBCU GO’s coverage will feature an expanded broadcast team for the 2026 season. James Hadnot will handle play-by-play duties, joined by analysts Lawrencia Moten and Tim Scarborough. Thai Floyd and Olivia Antilla also join the network’s on-air lineup this season.

Immediately following the women’s game, The HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show will premiere for the season. The studio show is hosted by Jasmine McKoy and Tolly Carr and provides postgame analysis, highlights, and broader coverage of HBCU sports and culture. Carr also serves as a senior contributor at HBCU Gameday, creating a direct connection between the digital platform’s year-round coverage and HBCU GO’s live broadcast and studio programming. Saturday marks the second season McKoy and Carr have worked together on the show.

Roster Storylines to Know

Saturday’s matchup also features several roster storylines that add another layer to the Florida A&M–Bethune-Cookman rivalry.

Jakobi Heady (Bethune-Cookman)

Jakobi Heady returned to Bethune-Cookman this season after spending last year at Central Michigan. He was the leading scorer at both stops and now reclaims his role as the Wildcats’ primary offensive option. Heady is no stranger to the rivalry, scoring 17 points against Florida A&M last season.

His return gives Bethune-Cookman a proven scorer who has already shown he can carry an offense at multiple levels.

Quentin Heady (Bethune-Cookman)

Quentin Heady followed his brother from Central Michigan and joins the Wildcats after not previously playing at Bethune-Cookman. While his role at CMU was limited, he brings efficiency and shooting to the roster, providing depth and a complementary scoring option.

The brothers’ reunion adds continuity and familiarity to the Wildcats’ rotation.

Arterio Morris (Bethune-Cookman)

Arterio Morris brings a high-level pedigree to the matchup. A former McDonald’s All-American, Morris began his college career at Texas before finding a consistent role at Bethune-Cookman. He now serves as a steady contributor in the Wildcats’ backcourt.

Jaquan Sanders (Florida A&M)

Florida A&M’s leading scorer, Jaquan Sanders, brings experience shaped by multiple Division I stops. His career path includes Seton Hall and Hofstra, where he played in Big East competition and appeared in NIT Championship games. That background shows up in his poise and shot-making, especially in late-game situations.

Anquan Boldin Jr. (Florida A&M)

Anquan Boldin Jr., a transfer from Buffalo, adds size and versatility to the Rattlers’ backcourt. The son of former NFL wide receiver Anquan Boldin, he contributes across multiple areas, including rebounding and defense, while providing additional scoring balance.

The Florida A&M–Bethune-Cookman doubleheader headlines a busy opening day for SWAC basketball, as conference play officially gets underway across the league.