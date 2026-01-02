HBCU Women’s Hoops Kicks Off with Huge Overtime Upset

SWAC women’s basketball opened conference play with an immediate reminder that preseason projections do not decide games. Picked to finish last in the league, Mississippi Valley State delivered the first major surprise of the HBCU women’s basketball season, upsetting second-preseason pick Alabama A&M 74–72 in overtime on Thursday afternoon.

From the opening tip, the game stayed tight. In fact, it featured 16 ties and 17 lead changes, setting the stage for a dramatic finish that showcased the intensity of early SWAC Women’s Basketball play.

Mississippi Valley Shows Poise Under Pressure

Mississippi Valley trailed 34–30 at halftime. However, the Devilettes stayed composed and steadily closed the gap throughout the second half. Neither team could pull away, and regulation ended with the score locked at 72.

Once the game moved to overtime, Mississippi Valley seized control. The Devilettes dominated inside, finishing with 48 points in the paint and 23 second-chance points. As a result, their physical play proved decisive in the extra period.

Balanced Scoring Fuels the Breakthrough

A balanced offensive attack powered Mississippi Valley to its statement win. Ariel Jefferson led all scorers with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting. Meanwhile, Jaeda Murphy added 14 points in 38 minutes, and Sydnei Marshall chipped in 13.

Additionally, Janiya Jones finished with 12 points, giving the Devilettes four players in double figures. Just as important, Mississippi Valley State received 20 points from its bench, which helped sustain energy late in the game and into overtime.

Alabama A&M Falls Short Despite Strong Performances

For Alabama A&M, the loss marked an unexpected start to HBCU conference play. The Bulldogs entered the season with championship aspirations after being picked second in the SWAC preseason poll.

Individually, Rakiyah Beal led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Moses Davenport added 14. Preseason Player of the Year Kaila Walker played 42 minutes and scored 12 points. Still, Alabama A&M struggled at the free-throw line, shooting just 55.2 percent, which ultimately proved costly in a two-point overtime loss.

A Statement Win with Bigger Implications

The context made the result even more significant. Mississippi Valley State entered the season projected 12th in the SWAC, while Alabama A&M was viewed as one of the league’s top contenders. Yet, the Devilettes flipped the script in the opening game of conference play.

If this result is any indication, HBCU women’s basketball fans should expect a SWAC season full of surprises. Early on, Mississippi Valley State has already shown that no team can be overlooked.