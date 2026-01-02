HBCU strong: Southern is made for March, but the SWAC awaits

Southern University is one HBCU program does not shy away from discomfort, and the Lady Jaguars’ 2025–26 nonconference schedule reflects that reality. Southern University chose exposure over protection and growth over optics. In today’s HBCU environment, that choice is intentional. It also explains why early results deserve context.

Through December, Southern University faced one of the most demanding nonconference slates in women’s college basketball. The Lady Jaguars opened with seven true road games. Iowa, Iowa State, Ole Miss, UCLA, Washington, Baylor, and SMU all appeared before conference play. Few college basketball programs willingly accept that type of schedule.

“It’s always tough,” head coach Carlos Funchess said. “But you’re going to see every style of basketball possible before you get into your conference.”

Why HBCU programs like Southern University schedule fearlessly

For Southern University, nonconference games serve a specific purpose. They are not tune-ups. They are teaching tools. Funchess has never hidden that belief.

“You get a chance to play against different styles,” Funchess said. “Some teams press. Some play man. Some play zone. You have to adjust on the fly.”

Early results were uneven. Losses at Iowa, Ole Miss, and UCLA were decisive against the Baton Rouge-based HBCU. Those games exposed size differences and offensive limitations. They also reinforced defensive habits. Southern University continued to pressure the ball and force turnovers.

“Sometimes you might be down by 30,” Funchess said. “But you have to keep playing and be disciplined in what you’re doing.”

That discipline is central to Southern’s identity. The Lady Jaguars averaged nearly 10 steals per game in nonconference play. They forced almost 19 turnovers per contest. Those traits carried across competition levels.

Growth at Southern University showed up in key road wins

The lessons began to translate in December. Southern University went on the road and defeated Arizona, handing the Wildcats their first loss. The Lady Jaguars shot nearly 44 percent from the field and controlled the pace.

“My only concern was whether we could score enough points,” Funchess said. “Defensively, I knew we would be good.”

Four days later, Southern University beat Houston on the road. The Lady Jaguars scored 70 points and shot over 46 percent from three. Turnovers dropped significantly.

“If we can score 70 points, we have an opportunity to win a bunch of games,” Funchess said.

Those wins were not accidents. They were outcomes of repetition under pressure. For an HBCU program, road confidence matters.

Southern University’s formula centers on scoring thresholds

Southern University’s season reveals a clear pattern. When the Lady Jaguars score at least 60 points, results change. Southern University is 4–1 in those games. When it reaches 70, it is undefeated.

“Fifty points isn’t going to win you many Division I games,” Funchess said. “When we get around 60 to 65, I like our chances.”

Southern does not rely on one scorer. Production shifts nightly. Funchess embraces that balance.

“Whoever has the open shot is going to take it,” he said. “Everybody has to play a role.”

That approach reflects HBCU adaptability. It also keeps defenses guessing.

What Southern University’s HBCU schedule builds for SWAC play

Conference play presents a different challenge. SWAC opponents bring physicality and familiarity. Southern University enters that phase prepared.

“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Funchess said. “We can’t take any days off, even in practice.”

Southern plays 10 to 11 players consistently. Roles are defined. Depth is trusted.

“Everybody’s going to play,” Funchess said. “They cheer for each other, and that matters.”

That trust becomes critical in March. Southern has already played games where mistakes were magnified. Those lessons carry forward.

Southern University represents HBCU intention, not excuses

Southern University did not schedule for comfort. It scheduled for clarity. That matters in HBCU basketball. Early losses do not erase long-term goals.

“We’re going to stay humble,” Funchess said. “We’re a blue-collar group that works.”

Southern University also measures success beyond the scoreboard. The program has posted a 100 percent graduation rate over the past eight years.

“It’s not just basketball,” Funchess said. “Academics matter, too.”

That balance defines Southern University’s HBCU model. Pressure reveals identity. The Lady Jaguars embraced it early.

Coach Carlos Funchess expands on this philosophy, the Arizona and Houston wins, and what the schedule is designed to build in the full interview with Olivia Antilla on HBCU Gameday.