Costume designer for Michael Jackson movie is a Howard grad

A Howard University alumna played a pivotal role in bringing one of music’s biggest icons back to the big screen.

Marci Rodgers, a 2005 Howard graduate, served as the head costume designer for “Michael,” the Michael Jackson biopic that recently became the first music biopic to surpass $1 billion at the global box office. According to reporting by The Dig, Howard University’s platform for campus news, Rodgers was meticulously recreating Jackson’s legendary wardrobe, from the sparkling glove to the iconic “Thriller” jacket.

The project marks another milestone in a career that has quietly made Rodgers one of Hollywood’s most respected costume designers.

Howard foundation helped shape Hollywood career

Rodgers transferred to Howard University after beginning her college career in Chicago and graduated with a business degree before eventually pursuing costume design professionally.

Speaking with The Dig, Rodgers credited Howard with giving her the confidence to pursue opportunities that ultimately changed her career trajectory. She said the university taught her not to be afraid to introduce herself to industry leaders, a lesson that eventually led to mentorships and opportunities with acclaimed costume designer Reggie Ray and filmmaker Spike Lee.

That confidence helped launch a résumé that now includes projects such as:

Michael

Till

BlacKkKlansman

Passing

She’s Gotta Have It

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

The upcoming Muhammad Ali series The Greatest

Recreating Michael Jackson’s legendary wardrobe

Designing costumes for the portrayal of one of the most recognizable entertainers in history presented a unique challenge.

According to The Dig, Rodgers assembled an 800-page research book filled with photographs, magazine covers, sketches, and reference materials to ensure every costume was historically accurate. She personally selected every detail, down to individual buttons and zippers, to faithfully recreate Jackson’s signature looks.

As the film’s costume designer, Rodgers oversaw wardrobe for the principal cast while managing a team of more than 20 people throughout production.

An HBCU graduate making an impact in Hollywood

Rodgers’ success represents another example of Howard University’s growing influence across the entertainment industry.

While audiences may remember the dazzling costumes worn throughout Michael, few realize the creative vision behind those iconic looks traces back to an HBCU graduate whose career has steadily grown through some of Hollywood’s most acclaimed productions.

According to The Dig, Rodgers’ next major project will be The Greatest, an upcoming Prime Video series chronicling the life of Muhammad Ali, continuing a career centered on preserving the visual legacy of some of the most influential Black figures in history.