McDonald’s to sponsor Howard University athletics

Howard University Athletics has entered a multi-year partnership with McDonald’s, bringing together one of the nation’s leading HBCU athletic programs and local restaurant owners throughout the region.



The agreement officially launched July 1 and names McDonald’s an official corporate sponsor of Howard Athletics. Local McDonald’s owner-operators from the Greater Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Eastern Shore areas will participate in the partnership.



“We are extremely thrilled to partner with McDonald’s,” Howard Vice President of Athletics Kery Davis said. “This partnership gives both parties an opportunity to impact young men and women while engaging with the community and Bison Nation. We look forward to a long, exciting partnership.”



McDonald’s will maintain a presence at Howard University athletic games and events throughout the academic year. The partnership will also include mentorship opportunities designed to support Bison student-athletes away from competition.

Partnership extends beyond Howard Athletics events

The sponsorship aligns Howard University with a globally recognized brand that has an established network of local business owners in the school’s surrounding market. Both organizations highlighted community engagement and student-athlete development as central parts of the new relationship.



“It’s an honor to join Howard’s Athletics department to celebrate and spotlight the next generations’ athletes and leaders,” said Christopher Mann, president of the local McDonald’s owners and operators across the Greater Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Eastern Shore area.



“This partnership represents our continued commitment to the community and the many individuals that have been a part of making our brand shine.”



Howard Athletics currently sponsors 21 NCAA Division I varsity sports for men and women. Its programs compete across three conferences: the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Northeast Conference and Eastern College Athletic Conference.



The McDonald’s agreement adds another corporate partner to an HBCU athletic department with a wide footprint across the Washington, D.C., market. While the announcement did not disclose financial terms, the multi-year structure provides both Howard University and participating McDonald’s operators with a platform for continued engagement.



For the Bison, the partnership also creates opportunities beyond traditional game-day branding. The planned mentorship programming could give Howard student-athletes additional access to business owners and community leaders throughout the region.