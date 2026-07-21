Former 5-Star Texas A&M WR Gets New Start at HBCU

Former five-star wide receiver Demond Demas is getting another opportunity to rewrite a football story that once appeared headed toward the highest levels of the sport. The former Texas A&M receiver has committed to Virginia State University, bringing elite recruiting credentials, SEC experience and one of the more complicated journeys in college football to the Division II HBCU.

Demas announced the move on social media with a message that placed the decision within a much bigger picture.

“It ain’t about me it’s bout my kids this a legacy,” Demas wrote.

For Virginia State, the commitment is an opportunity to add a potentially game-changing receiver to its offense. For Demond Demas, it represents something deeper: a chance to rebuild his football career while creating a different foundation for his family.

That is where the role of an HBCU can extend beyond what happens on Saturdays.

Demond Demas was one of the nation’s best recruits

Few players arrive at the Division II HBCU level with a recruiting profile resembling the one Demas carried out of high school.

The 6-foot-3 receiver was rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals in the 2020 recruiting class. He was also an Army All-American and ranked among the top six prospects in Texas.

Demas established himself as one of the country’s most explosive receivers during his junior season at Tomball High School. In 2018, he caught 50 passes for 1,574 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.

Although a transfer ruling prevented him from playing his senior season, his combination of size, speed and athletic ability kept him among the most coveted prospects in America. He eventually signed with Texas A&M carrying expectations of becoming a future centerpiece of the Aggies’ offense.

His college production never fully matched that projection, but the flashes were unmistakable.

After appearing in four games during the 2020 season, Demas played in 10 games and made six starts in 2021. His breakout moment came against New Mexico when he turned two receptions into 100 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown.

He also contributed in several major SEC matchups. Demas caught two passes during Texas A&M’s upset of No. 1 Alabama and later recorded a career-high five receptions against Ole Miss.

He finished his Texas A&M career with 15 catches for 235 yards and one touchdown before a late-season injury ended his 2021 campaign. Those numbers were modest, but his average of 15.7 yards per reception offered a glimpse of the vertical threat he was expected to become.

Demas’ path changed significantly in 2022 following multiple off-field incidents.

He was suspended by Texas A&M and subsequently separated from the program after an arrest involving allegations of assault and family violence. Demas entered the transfer portal in March 2022 and did not play that fall.

According to Brazos County court records cited by 247Sports, Demas pleaded guilty in July 2023 to violating a bond or protective order and to a misdemeanor family-violence assault charge. He received five years of deferred-adjudication probation. A separate continuous-family-violence charge was dismissed.

Demas acknowledged his actions when discussing the case with 247Sports.

“No one is perfect,” he said at the time. “But I do take responsibility for not being in full control of my actions and the energy around me that led to the particular situations and distractions.” 247Sports reported the case’s disposition and his move to junior college.

He enrolled at Garden City Community College in Kansas in 2023, attempting to repair his academic standing and restart his playing career. Demas appeared in eight games, according to Garden City’s official records, but did not register an offensive statistic. Nevertheless, his athletic ceiling remained intriguing enough for programs including Nebraska and Toledo to extend offers.

Demas did not appear on a college roster during the 2024 or 2025 seasons.

Virginia State offers more than another uniform

The attraction for Virginia State is easy to understand.

If Demond Demas retains even a portion of the explosiveness that made him a five-star prospect, he possesses physical tools rarely found in the CIAA. His size could make him a difficult matchup against smaller defensive backs, while his speed offers Virginia State a legitimate downfield weapon.

But this move cannot be measured exclusively in catches, yards, or touchdowns.

Historically Black colleges and universities have long created opportunities for students and athletes whose journeys did not follow a straight line. That does not mean ignoring the decisions that altered those journeys. It means pairing opportunity with structure, education, accountability and a community invested in what a person can still become.

Demas’ reference to his fatherhood and legacy suggests that he understands this chapter carries responsibilities beyond just restoring his name as an NFL prospect.

Virginia State also arrives at this moment with growing academic momentum. The university climbed 12 positions to No. 11 in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report HBCU rankings—the largest increase by any HBCU in that year’s rankings. VSU also rose to No. 42 among regional universities in the South and No. 20 among the region’s public schools.

Those developments matter in the context of Demas’ announcement. Virginia State is not merely offering him another place to play football. It can offer him a setting in which the word “legacy” carries academic, professional and personal meaning.

A second chance that must be earned

Nothing about Demond Demas’ former recruiting ranking guarantees success at Virginia State.

He has not recorded a college reception since 2021. He will need to prove that he is physically prepared to compete, academically eligible, and capable of fulfilling the expectations that accompany another opportunity.

Virginia State will also have to determine how quickly he can adjust to its offense and whether his once-elite athleticism remains intact after an extended absence from high-level competition.

Still, the possibilities are difficult to ignore.

A former five-star SEC receiver preparing to play HBCU football will generate attention throughout the CIAA. If Demas can approach his old form, he could become one of the conference’s most dangerous offensive players.

However, the larger measure of this move may not be found in a box score.

Demas arrived at Texas A&M as a teenager carrying expectations built around rankings, athletic testing and NFL potential. He arrives at Virginia State as a father speaking about his children and the legacy he intends to leave them.

The talent created another opportunity. What Demas builds with it will determine the rest of his story.