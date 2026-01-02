Another HBCU Star Exits as NCAA Transfer Portal Window Opens

The new NCAA Transfer Portal window opened on January 2, and a program that has been a centerpiece of the modern HBCU Football spotlight is already seeing major movement. Jackson State running back Travis Terrell Jr. has entered the portal, becoming the latest high-profile HBCU player exploring new opportunities.

His decision follows the recent departure of Ahmad Miller, the Tigers’ leading rusher and a 2025 First-Team All-SWAC selection. It highlights the rapidly changing roster-building landscape in today’s HBCU sector.

Travis Terrell Jr. Enters the Portal

Terrell became one of the most decorated young players in the SWAC during his time at Jackson State. He followed up a standout freshman season with a productive 2025 campaign that showed his value as both a runner and return specialist.

During the 2025 season, Terrell rushed for 608 yards and five touchdowns on 102 carries. He posted multiple impact performances, including 103 rushing yards against Alabama A&M and Bethune-Cookman. In addition, his 71-yard run against Alabama A&M highlighted his big-play ability.

Terrell also remained a weapon on special teams. He finished the season with 343 kick return yards, adding another layer to his all-purpose value.

Before entering the transfer portal, Terrell built one of the strongest résumés among young HBCU players. As a freshman in 2024, he earned SWAC Freshman of the Year, Special Teams Player of the Year, and multiple FCS All-America honors.

More importantly, his development reflected what HBCU football continues to do well: identify, refine, and prepare talent for the national stage.

That growth pipeline has become one of the strongest selling points for HBCU programs — and also one of their greatest challenges in the transfer portal era.

Jackson State Feeling the Portal’s Impact

Terrell is not the only Jackson State standout to enter the portal. Earlier this offseason, Ahmad Miller announced his decision after an All-SWAC season that saw him rush for more than 1,000 yards.

Additionally, sophomore safety Kam Sallis, a key contributor in the Tigers’ secondary, has also entered the portal. Sallis recorded 53 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles during the season. His departure adds to a growing list of HBCU players drawing national attention in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The New Transfer Portal Era Begins

These moves come as college football officially shifts to a single January transfer portal window from Jan. 2–16, eliminating the spring window. As a result, decisions are happening faster, and programs must adjust quickly.

During the 2024–25 cycle, more than 8,000 FBS and FCS players entered the portal. That number shows how much the system has changed.

While Jackson State absorbs key losses, the broader picture for HBCU football remains balanced. As proven stars enter the portal, new talent is also finding its way onto HBCU campuses through the same process.

The real question is whether college football’s broader evaluation system will begin taking HBCU programs seriously earlier, rather than waiting until players prove themselves and transfer up.

Ultimately, the challenge is not development. HBCUs have already proven they can produce elite players. The next step is sustaining success in a transfer era that now moves faster than ever.