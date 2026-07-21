HBCU advocate Cam Newton released by ESPN

Cam Newton has come to the end of the road at ESPN.

According to multiple reports Tuesday, the network has parted ways with the former NFL MVP as part of its latest round of on-air talent cuts. Newton signed a multi-year deal with ESPN last summer and became a recurring contributor on First Take, where he brought his outspoken personality and quarterback perspective alongside Winston-Salem State graduate Stephen A. Smith.

For HBCU football fans, however, the news may be less about what Newton is leaving behind and more about what he now has the opportunity to build.

An HBCU advocate through family and action

Long before he became a television personality, Newton had deep ties to HBCU football.

His father, Cecil Newton Sr., played at Savannah State.

His older brother, Cecil Newton Jr., starred at Tennessee State.

His younger brother, Caylin Newton, became one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in Howard University history, leading the Bison to a historic upset over FBS opponent UNLV.

Those family connections have made Newton one of the most visible supporters of Black college football outside of the HBCU community itself.

Cam Newton watches the 2023 Celebration Bowl with brother Caylin Newton. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Betting on HBCUs

Newton has repeatedly expressed his belief that HBCU football deserves a bigger stage.

Last year, he floated the idea of creating an HBCU-focused version of ESPN’s College GameDay, built around the energy, traditions and culture unique to Black college football.

Earlier this year, HBCU Gameday reported that Newton planned to turn that vision into reality through his “4th & 1 College Tailgate Tour,” an independent project he intended to finance himself by reinvesting earnings from his television work.

Rather than waiting for a network to invest in the concept, Newton has positioned the tour as a creator-driven platform that would travel from campus to campus, highlighting HBCU football, tailgates, bands and fan culture.

The concept reflects a growing trend among sports personalities who are building audiences directly rather than relying solely on traditional television networks.

A mentor to HBCU quarterbacks

Newton’s influence extends beyond media.

Jackson State quarterback Jared Lockhart, one of the SWAC’s rising stars entering the 2026 season, credits Newton with helping shape him long before he became a collegiate starter.

Growing up in Charlotte, Lockhart played on one of Newton’s youth 7-on-7 teams and spent time learning from the former Carolina Panthers quarterback.

“I played on his 7-on-7 team when I was little,” Lockhart told HBCU Gameday. “Just growing up, getting that knowledge from him, being able to stay at his crib, it just taught me a lot. He taught me a lot. He made sure I was good, fed me and just tried to model my game after him.”

When asked who his favorite quarterback was growing up, Lockhart didn’t hesitate.

“Cam Newton.”

Asked if Newton sees similarities in his game today, Lockhart smiled.

“Most definitely. I can call him right now. He’d say the same thing.”

A familiar crossroads

Newton’s departure from ESPN comes just one day after fellow ESPN personality Ryan Clark also exited the network, signaling another shift in the sports media landscape.

While Newton’s television role has ended, his own digital platforms—including 4th & 1 and Funky Friday—already reach millions of viewers, giving him an established audience outside of traditional television.

For HBCU football, that may prove to be the more important development.

If Newton now has more time to invest in the HBCU-focused projects he has spent the last two years discussing, his exit from ESPN could ultimately mean more coverage, more exposure and a bigger independent spotlight for Black college football.