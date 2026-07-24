NASCAR moving clash away from Bowman Gray Stadium

The NASCAR Clash is expected to return to Daytona International Speedway in 2027, ending a two-year stay at Bowman Gray Stadium. While the exhibition race is leaving Winston-Salem, its impact will continue to be felt by one of the city’s most recognizable institutions—Winston-Salem State University.

Multiple reports indicate NASCAR will move its preseason exhibition back to Daytona’s famed oval after spending the past two years at Bowman Gray Stadium. The move returns the event to its traditional home ahead of the Daytona 500, but it also closes a unique chapter for a venue that has long served both stock car racing and HBCU athletics.

Owned by the City of Winston-Salem, Bowman Gray Stadium has served as the longtime home of Winston-Salem State football through the university’s lease agreement with the city. Generations of Rams have played on the same field that has hosted some of the most memorable moments in grassroots stock car racing. NASCAR has managed Bowman Gray since 2024.

NASCAR investment leaves its mark for Winston-Salem State

When NASCAR selected Bowman Gray Stadium to host the Clash beginning in 2025, the stadium underwent a series of improvements to prepare for the national spotlight. Upgrades to infrastructure, fan amenities and the overall presentation helped modernize the historic facility while preserving the character that earned it the nickname “The Madhouse.”

Those enhancements benefited more than NASCAR. They also improved the game-day experience for Winston-Salem State players, coaches, students, alumni and fans who call Bowman Gray home each football season.

The Clash also delivered national attention to Winston-Salem. Millions of viewers were introduced to one of the country’s most historic racing venues, and in the process, many also got a glimpse of the stadium that has been synonymous with Winston-Salem State football for generations.

Although the Clash is returning to Daytona, Bowman Gray’s role in NASCAR history remains secure. Just as importantly, the investments made during its two-year run will continue serving the community long after the last exhibition race has been run.

For Winston-Salem State, that may be the lasting legacy of the Clash. An HBCU that has shared one of America’s most iconic sports venues for decades now benefits from improvements made while the national spotlight was shining on Bowman Gray Stadium.