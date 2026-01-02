Former HBCU Star Shines in Ole Miss CFP Upset of Georgia

When Ole Miss needed toughness and discipline on college football’s biggest stage, a former HBCU star delivered. Andrew Jones, once the backbone of Grambling State’s defense, played a key role as Ole Miss upset No. 3 Georgia 39–34 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the College Football Playoff.

The win sent the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals and showcased the continued impact of elite HBCU talent at the highest level.

From HBCU Standout to CFP Contributor

Jones’ rise to the CFP spotlight began at Grambling State, where he established himself as one of the most dominant defenders in HBCU football. Over two seasons, he appeared in 18 games and made 15 starts, totaling 137 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks.

His 2024 season placed him firmly among the nation’s top defenders. Jones earned SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year, became a Buck Buchanan Award finalist, and was also a finalist for HBCU+ Player of the Year.

That year, he led the SWAC with 122 tackles and ranked sixth nationally. In addition, his 20.5 tackles for loss placed him fourth in the country. He recorded double-digit tackles in 10 of 12 games, including a career-high 15 against Alabama A&M.

As a result, Jones entered the transfer portal with momentum and credibility.

Earning His Role in the SEC

Jones arrived at Ole Miss in January and quickly impressed the coaching staff during spring practices. He also made the Butkus Award preseason watch list, signaling that his national reputation carried over from HBCU football.

Although his early snaps were limited, Jones steadily carved out a role as the season progressed. By year’s end, he finished with 38 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback pressures.

His best regular-season performance came against Mississippi State, where he recorded eight tackles. More importantly, his comfort within the defense grew as the stakes increased.

That growth proved critical in New Orleans.

Impact Against Georgia When It Mattered Most

Against Georgia, Jones delivered when Ole Miss needed answers.

In the Sugar Bowl, the former Grambling linebacker posted four total tackles, two solo stops, and a tackle for loss. He consistently filled gaps and applied pressure as Ole Miss erased a nine-point halftime deficit.

Georgia entered the game riding a 53-game winning streak when leading at halftime and had not lost when leading after three quarters in years. Ole Miss snapped both streaks in one night.

Jones’s presence helped stabilize the defense during a second-half comeback that reshaped the 2025 College Football Playoff.

The win marked Ole Miss’s first 13-win season, its first CFP semifinal appearance, and its seventh Sugar Bowl victory. The Rebels now trail only Alabama in all-time Sugar Bowl wins.

However, the moment carried significance beyond the scoreboard.

Jones’ performance reinforced a long-standing truth: HBCU football produces elite talent capable of thriving on the biggest stages. His journey from Grambling State to the CFP highlights how HBCU stars continue to elevate Power Five programs.

Built Through the HBCU Experience

Jones’ football foundation traces back to John Ehret High School in Louisiana, where he was rated a four-star prospect. After stops at Memphis and Grambling, he now prepares for another CFP challenge with Ole Miss.

Still, his roots remain clear.

On a night defined by late heroics and championship stakes, Andrew Jones delivered steady production and physical play. More importantly, he represented the growing influence of HBCU athletes across college football’s elite landscape.

From Grambling to the College Football Playoff, Andrew Jones proved that the path from an HBCU can lead straight to the sport’s biggest stage.