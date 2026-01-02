NBA Star and His Mother Support HBCU Hoops Program

Mississippi Valley State women’s basketball continues to receive meaningful support from one of basketball’s most recognizable families. NBA star Ja Morant and his mother, Jamie Morant, have stepped in to sponsor the HBCU women’s basketball program, providing the Devilettes with exclusive Nike Ja 3 sneakers in multiple colorways.

In addition, Jamie Morant gifted the team brand-new all-white game jerseys, giving the program a visible boost both on and off the court. For a program facing some of the most challenging financial conditions in Division I athletics, the gesture carries weight far beyond gear.

A Personal Connection to HBCU Basketball

Mississippi Valley State shared the moment on social media, thanking Ja Morant and his mother for their continued investment in the program. The team photo showed players wearing several player-exclusive versions of Morant’s latest signature shoe, the Nike Ja 3.

The colorways varied across the roster. Some players wore green-and-white pairs that matched Valley’s team colors. One standout detail was a bright pink colorway, underscoring the gift’s personal, customized nature.

Although Morant starred at Murray State before becoming one of the NBA’s most electric guards, his connection to Mississippi Valley State and HBCU basketball runs deeper than branding.

Support That Extends Beyond the Transfer Portal

That bond began with Teniya Morant, Ja’s younger sister, who committed to Mississippi Valley State in 2023. Her decision reflected a strong family connection to HBCU basketball, including their father, Tee Morant, who played college basketball at Claflin University.

In April 2025, Teniya entered the NCAA transfer portal after appearing in three games during the 2024–25 season. She is now listed on the 2025–26 women’s basketball roster at Ranger College in Texas. Still, the Morant family’s support for Valley never stopped.

Instead, their continued involvement sends a clear message. Even as rosters change, their commitment to the HBCU remains intact.

Helping a Program with Limited Resources

Mississippi Valley State operates with one of the smallest athletic budgets in the NCAA. The university relies heavily on “buy games” to fund its athletic department, placing constant pressure on every program.

Because of those limitations, Valley teams often lack access to resources many Division I programs take for granted. While the women’s basketball program has broken even financially, it still operates under a severely restricted budget.

Against that reality, the Morants’ contribution stands out. New uniforms and player-exclusive shoes represent more than style. They provide confidence, visibility, and a sense of belief for a team fighting uphill battles.

More Than Shoes and Jerseys

This is not Ja Morant’s first time supporting Mississippi Valley State. In 2023, the Devilettes received an unreleased colorway of his Nike Ja 1, making Valley one of only four college programs to wear the signature sneaker.

Now, with the Nike Ja 3, the relationship between the NBA star and the HBCU has grown stronger. What started as family support has become a statement about uplifting HBCU programs that often operate outside the national spotlight.

Even as Teniya Morant moved on, the Morant family continues to show up. For Mississippi Valley State women’s basketball, that support matters. It reinforces the idea that HBCU programs are worth investing in—and worth believing in.