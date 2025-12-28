Michael Vick jokes about NFL comeback, talks about coaching

Michael Vick made a familiar stop back on national television this week, returning as a guest on Fox NFL Countdown after completing his first season as head football coach at Norfolk State. The appearance marked Vick’s first time back on the show since stepping away at the end of the 2024 season to take on the challenge of leading an HBCU program.

Hosted by Charissa Thompson, the segment opened with a warm welcome and acknowledgment of Vick’s transition from the NFL studio to the sideline. Asked how his first year went, Vick didn’t dodge the reality. Norfolk State finished 1–11 overall, lost its final nine games, and went winless in MEAC play. Still, his reflection focused less on the record and more on growth.

“It was a great learning experience,” Vick said, noting that the results did not fully reflect the culture he is trying to build. He credited his players and staff for staying engaged through adversity and continuing to compete until the final whistle, a point he emphasized repeatedly during the exchange .

Vick described the season as humbling and eye-opening, particularly for a first-year head coach learning how to lead a program day to day. He joked that he may have come in too intense early on, referencing a “Nick Saban mentality,” but said the experience helped him better understand how to connect with players and sustain belief during tough stretches.

One lighter moment came when Charles Woodson pointed out the gray in Vick’s beard. Vick laughed and admitted the season had aged him. Woodson also noticed a subtle but telling detail: Vick was wearing a green tie that matched Norfolk State’s colors, signaling that even back on an NFL set, his identity has shifted toward his new role.

The conversation ended with humor, as Vick joked about feeling inspired to make a comeback after watching Houston Texans quarterback Philip Rivers still throwing the ball. The comment drew laughs, but it also reinforced how closely Vick remains tied to the NFL world, even as his focus has turned to rebuilding a program.

The guest appearance served as a snapshot of where Michael Vick is now. He is a coach learning through adversity, still carrying NFL credibility, and visibly committed to his Norfolk State mission. For Vick, year one was not about wins. It was about lessons, resilience, and laying a foundation that he believes will eventually pay off.